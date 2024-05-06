Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen", HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery of novel antibody-based therapeutics, today announced a TCR-mimic antibody evaluation and potential licensing agreement with BioCopy AG ("BioCopy"), a research-based biotechnology company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

The agreement grants BioCopy access to fully human TCR-mimic antibodies targeting an intracellular antigen generated by Biocytogen's proprietary RenTCR-mimicTM mice. BioCopy will conduct an evaluation and retain the option to license these antibodies for the development of novel cancer therapies.

"We are glad to provide BioCopy with our TCR-mimic antibodies," said Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen. "Our in vivo matured TCR-mimic antibodies demonstrated favorable affinity and excellent specificity. Combined with BioCopy's expertise in TCR-mimic antibody screening and engager development, we are optimistic that our collaboration will generate novel drugs that benefit cancer patients."

BioCopy will use Biocytogen's TCR-mimic antibodies and test them against promising intracellular tumor associated antigens. Here, BioCopy will use its automated end-to-end platform for the optimization of multispecific biotherapeutics to further develop these TCR-mimic antibodies into next-generation oncological drugs.

About Biocytogen's TCR-mimic Antibody Discovery Platform

Biocytogen's TCR-mimic platform focuses on the discovery of fully human antibodies to intracellular targets that are presented on the cell surface by MHC class I molecules. Leveraging proprietary RenTCR-mimicTM (HLA/RenMab) mice and specialized immunization protocols, Biocytogen's platform is designed to generate TCR-mimic antibodies that are highly specific for peptide/HLA complexes and not HLA itself. Using a high-throughput antibody screening platform, Biocytogen swiftly identifies TCR-mimic antibodies with higher specificity and affinity than endogenous TCRs derived from patients to overcome tumor immune escape. Currently, antibody hits for multiple intracellular targets, including TAAs, cancer-testis antigens, mutated protein antigens, and viral protein antigens, are being evaluated in vivo and in vitro. Fully human antibody sequences obtained from the TCR-mimic platform can empower the development of T cell engagers, bispecific/multispecific antibodies, and CAR-T therapies.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice (RenMabTM/RenLite/RenNano/RenTCR-mimicTM) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologicsTM, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >400,000 fully human antibody sequences against approximately 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2023, 103 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and 47 target-nominated RenMice licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMiceTM, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), the USA (Boston, San Francisco), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

About BioCopy

BioCopy is a multinational company headquartered in Switzerland with a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Germany. The company focuses on biotherapeutic drug discovery and development using their end-to-end automated, AI-powered platform. BioCopy is convinced that cancer can be cured with ingenuity and AI, supported by the extraordinary power of our body's own immune system. With the company's unique platform, BioCopy is working continuously to develop next-generation biotherapeutic drug candidates with unprecedented efficacy and safety, transforming today's pharmaceutical industries.

