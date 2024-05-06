Junction Industries, a leading innovator in advanced automation and infrastructure solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Skyline Parking, a pioneering company specializing in automated vehicle storage and retrieval.

Rectangular parking system. (Photo: Business Wire)

Skyline Parking AG, based in Zuzwil, Switzerland is wholly owned by the Junction Industries US subsidiary, Skyline Automation LLC.

Skyline Parking is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, marked by fully automated, conveyor-based handling systems that deliver the fastest and most adaptable parking solutions globally. The Skyline product line is distinguished by top-shelf automation and programming, ensuring reliable and safe operation for a seamless user experience.

Skyline will be led by Andy Trantham as President and co-owner. Andy is a 30-year veteran of automated mechanical systems.

In the United States, Skyline will partner with another Junction subsidiary, Pier 57 Development LLC when complementary real estate development is needed with an automated parking solution. Pier 57 is led by Ben Trantham as President and co-owner. He is also a co-owner of Skyline. Pier 57 plans to bring this Swiss technology to its first project in Fort Worth, TX later this year. Ben is a 15-year veteran of industrial development involving automated material handling systems and is the former President of Trident Structures LLC, a Junction company focused on innovative industrial design build.

The acquisition of Skyline Parking aligns with Junction Industries commitment to revolutionizing solutions across industries say Junction CEO and Founder, Clay Trantham, "As an organization, the Junction companies have been involved in and learning the automated vehicle storage and retrieval industry for over a decade. We have fabricated/erected the structural towers and installed the mechanical systems in over a dozen Carvana locations all over the country. We have traveled to five continents to see automated parking systems that have been in operation for decades and feel the Skyline product will be the perfect combination of Swiss technology and precision with American ingenuity and hard work."

Key Features of Skyline Parking's Solutions Include:

Fully automated, conveyor-based handling system

Reliable and safe operation with remote monitoring

Electric vehicle charging and mobile user app.

Cutting-edge, industry fastest technology

Junction industries recognizes the growing demand for advanced parking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern development. The addition of Skyline Parking to Junction Industries will allow us to provide new parking solutions to North America, along with its existing European base of operations.

About Junction Industries:

Junction Industries is a Fort Worth, Texas-based Holding Company providing foundational support for its growing family of infrastructure, technology, and industrial subsidiaries.

