SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), a leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues were $65.1 million, an increase of 4% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Subscription revenues were $49.2 million, an increase of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

: Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million, an increase of 18% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17% compared to 15% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention: SaaS ARR hit $139.1 million, representing growth of 11% year-over-year. Trailing 12-month SaaS net dollar retention was 108%.

SaaS ARR hit $139.1 million, representing growth of 11% year-over-year. Trailing 12-month SaaS net dollar retention was 108%. RPO and Current RPO: Total RPO balance was $367.9 million, which was up 9% on a year-over-year basis and up 6% sequentially. The current portion of our RPO balance was up to $168.3 million, representing growth of 15% year-over-year and up 7% sequentially.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Transaction with Vista Equity Partners

Due to the Company's pending acquisition by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners that was announced on April 8, 2024 there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss these financial results. In addition, the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and is suspending its financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2024 as a result of the pending transaction.

About Model N

Model N is a leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction involving Model N, Inc. ("Model N") and affiliates of Vista Equity Partners. In connection with the proposed transaction, Model N has filed a preliminary proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and intends to file a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and furnish to stockholders a proxy statement and WHITE proxy card. This press release is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that Model N may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF MODEL N ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MODEL N AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The preliminary proxy statement and future materials to be filed by Model N will be made available to Model N's investors and stockholders at no expense to them and copies may be obtained free of charge on Model N's website at https://investor.modeln.com/. In addition, all of those materials will be available at no charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Model N and its directors, executive officers, other members of its management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Model N stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under SEC rules. Investors and stockholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Model N's executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading the preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and the subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction when they become available. Information concerning the interests of Model N's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of the Model N's stockholders generally, are set forth in the preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC and will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction when it becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the potential merger and financial results of the Model N, as well as any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability to obtain the requisite approval from stockholders of Model N; (ii) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Model N will be made; (iv) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances that would require Model N to pay a termination fee or other expenses; (vi) the effect of the pendency of the proposed transaction on Model N's ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, its business generally or its stock price; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from Model N's ongoing business operations or the loss of one or more members of the management team; (viii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (ix) delays in closing customer contracts; (x) Model N's ability to improve and sustain its sales execution, including increasing bookings and growing revenues; (xi) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (xii) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (xiii) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (xiv) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Model N's competitors; (xv) Model N's ability to increase and manage its growth effectively; (xvi) acceptance of Model N's applications and services by customers; (xvii) success of new products; (xviii) the risk that the strategic initiatives that Model N may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xiv) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; (xx) Model N's ability to retain customers; and (xxi) adverse impacts on Model N's business and financial condition due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, such as inflation, rising interests, pandemics, banking system instability and geopolitical conflicts. Further information on risks that could affect Model N's results is included in its filings with the SEC, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and any current reports on Form 8-K that it may file from time to time. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. Model N assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross profit, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and subscription gross profit excludes stock-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets as they are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Additionally, stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and from company to company due to such things as valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expenses, interest income, other income (expenses), net, provision for income taxes, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Reconciliation tables are provided in this press release.

SaaS ARR is defined as the annualized value of our SaaS revenue, which is derived by dividing the SaaS portion of our recurring subscription revenue for the quarter by the number of days in the quarter, and multiplying it by 365 to get an annualized number. SaaS Net Dollar Retention uses the same SaaS ARR calculations to measure the percentage change in SaaS ARR from customers that are in the current period and the year-ago period. SaaS ARR that has been added from new customers that were not in the year-ago calculation is excluded from the SaaS Net Dollar Retention calculation. SaaS Net Dollar Retention has been reduced by any amount of churn for the customers that were in the year-ago period. SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention should be viewed independently of revenue, deferred revenue, and remaining performance obligations, and are not intended to be a substitute for, or combined with, any of these items.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchase of property plant and equipment.

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain, out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the difficulties of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of March 31, 2024 As of September 30, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,559 $ 301,355 Funds held for customers 86 91 Accounts receivable, net 79,260 61,761 Prepaid expenses 4,610 5,922 Other current assets 8,462 14,777 Total current assets 426,977 383,906 Property and equipment, net 1,125 1,242 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,707 9,885 Goodwill 65,665 65,665 Intangible assets, net 26,795 30,176 Other assets 10,131 9,221 Total assets $ 538,400 $ 500,095 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,483 $ 3,888 Customer funds payable 86 91 Accrued employee compensation 14,257 14,645 Accrued liabilities 5,485 8,700 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,151 4,408 Deferred revenue, current portion 82,074 61,745 Total current liabilities 110,536 93,477 Long-term liabilities Long term debt 281,203 280,358 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 4,705 6,755 Other long-term liabilities 4,933 4,042 Total long-term liabilities 290,841 291,155 Total liabilities 401,377 384,632 Stockholders' equity Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 439,297 414,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,235 ) (2,245 ) Accumulated deficit (300,045 ) (296,860 ) Total stockholders' equity 137,023 115,463 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 538,400 $ 500,095

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Subscription $ 49,182 $ 44,925 $ 96,837 $ 89,139 Professional services 15,929 17,679 31,765 32,619 Total revenues 65,111 62,604 128,602 121,758 Cost of revenues Subscription 16,833 16,121 33,544 31,727 Professional services 11,040 11,499 22,198 22,164 Total cost of revenues 27,873 27,620 55,742 53,891 Gross profit 37,238 34,984 72,860 67,867 Operating expenses Research and development 12,588 12,403 25,268 25,167 Sales and marketing 15,157 14,222 29,117 27,199 General and administrative 12,118 11,481 23,767 22,172 Total operating expenses 39,863 38,106 78,152 74,538 Loss from operations (2,625 ) (3,122 ) (5,292 ) (6,671 ) Interest expense 1,836 1,508 3,670 2,942 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 29,493 - 29,493 Interest income $ (3,842 ) (1,789 ) (7,382 ) (3,089 ) Other expenses (income), net (10 ) 83 107 18 Loss before income taxes (609 ) (32,417 ) (1,687 ) (36,035 ) Provision for income taxes 778 902 1,498 1,334 Net loss $ (1,387 ) $ (33,319 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (37,369 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.99 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 39,225 37,917 39,062 37,719

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (3,185 ) $ (37,369 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,816 4,262 Stock-based compensation 22,187 20,767 Amortization of debt issuance costs 845 629 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 29,493 Deferred income taxes 249 (156 ) Amortization of capitalized contract acquisition costs 2,642 2,416 Other non-cash charges (4 ) 1,077 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (17,519 ) (27,963 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,325 8,471 Accounts payable 582 (1,300 ) Accrued employee compensation (390 ) (9,890 ) Other current and long-term liabilities (5,051 ) (5,150 ) Deferred revenue 20,493 8,563 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,990 (6,150 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (339 ) (106 ) Net cash used in investing activities (339 ) (106 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,548 2,555 Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes - 253,000 Payment of debt issuance cost for 2028 Notes - (6,958 ) Repayments of 2025 Notes - (165,210 ) Net changes in customer funds payable (5 ) (374 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,543 83,013 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5 (12 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 33,199 76,745 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 301,446 194,127 End of period $ 334,645 $ 270,872

Model N, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation from GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss $ (1,387 ) $ (33,319 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (37,369 ) Reversal of non-GAAP items Stock-based compensation expense 11,622 10,362 22,187 20,767 Depreciation and amortization 1,856 1,989 3,816 4,262 Interest expense 1,836 1,508 3,670 2,942 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 29,493 - 29,493 Interest income (3,842 ) (1,789 ) (7,382 ) (3,089 ) Other (income) expense, net (10 ) 83 107 18 Provision for income taxes 778 902 1,498 1,334 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,853 $ 9,229 $ 20,711 $ 18,358 Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation from GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 37,238 $ 34,984 $ 72,860 $ 67,867 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 2,175 2,370 4,390 4,847 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 427 427 854 1,136 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 39,840 $ 37,781 $ 78,104 $ 73,850 Percentage of revenue 61.2 % 60.3 % 60.7 % 60.7 % Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation from GAAP subscription gross profit to non-GAAP subscription gross profit GAAP subscription gross profit $ 32,349 $ 28,804 $ 63,293 $ 57,412 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 1,208 1,307 2,443 2,644 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 427 427 854 1,136 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 33,984 $ 30,538 $ 66,590 $ 61,192 Percentage of subscription revenue 69.1 % 68.0 % 68.8 % 68.6 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation from GAAP professional services gross profit to non-GAAP professional services gross profit GAAP professional services gross profit $ 4,889 $ 6,180 $ 9,567 $ 10,455 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 967 1,063 1,947 2,203 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 5,856 $ 7,243 $ 11,514 $ 12,658 Percentage of professional services revenue 36.8 % 41.0 % 36.2 % 38.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation from GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating loss $ (2,625 ) $ (3,122 ) $ (5,292 ) $ (6,671 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 11,622 10,362 22,187 20,767 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 1,655 1,726 3,381 3,734 Non-GAAP operating income $ 10,652 $ 8,966 $ 20,276 $ 17,830 Numerator Reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (1,387 ) $ (33,319 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (37,369 ) GAAP provision for income tax 778 902 1,498 1,334 GAAP loss before provision for income tax (609 ) (32,417 ) (1,687 ) (36,035 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 11,622 10,362 22,187 20,767 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 1,655 1,726 3,381 3,734 Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) - 29,493 - 29,493 Amortization of debt issuance costs (c) 424 327 845 629 Non-GAAP net income before income tax provision $ 13,092 $ 9,491 $ 24,726 $ 18,588 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (d) (3,666 ) (2,657 ) (6,923 ) (5,205 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,426 $ 6,834 $ 17,803 $ 13,383 Denominator Reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income per share Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic 39,225 37,917 39,062 37,719 Diluted 39,225 37,917 39,062 37,719 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share Basic 39,225 37,917 39,062 37,719 Add: effect of shares for stock plan activity 434 555 335 589 Add: effect of shares related to convertible senior notes - 378 - 486 Diluted 39,659 38,850 39,397 38,794 GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.99 ) Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.18 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.18 $ 0.45 $ 0.34

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amortization of intangibles assets recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 427 $ 427 $ 854 $ 1,136 Total amortization of intangibles assets in cost of revenue (b) 427 427 854 1,136 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,228 1,299 2,527 2,598 Total amortization of intangibles assets in operating expense (b) 1,228 1,299 2,527 2,598 Total amortization of intangibles assets (b) $ 1,655 $ 1,726 $ 3,381 $ 3,734

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Stock-based compensation recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 1,208 $ 1,307 $ 2,443 $ 2,644 Professional services 967 1,063 1,947 2,203 Total stock-based compensation in cost of revenue (a) 2,175 2,370 4,390 4,847 Operating expenses Research and development 1,818 1,831 3,537 3,653 Sales and marketing 3,209 2,561 5,770 4,949 General and administrative 4,420 3,600 8,490 7,318 Total stock-based compensation in operating expense (a) 9,447 7,992 17,797 15,920 Total stock-based compensation (a) $ 11,622 $ 10,362 $ 22,187 $ 20,767

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 28,885 $ 12,142 $ 30,990 $ (6,150 ) Purchases of property and equipment (240 ) (80 ) (339 ) (106 ) Free cash flow $ 28,645 $ 12,062 $ 30,651 $ (6,256 )

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, gross margin, income from operations, net income, weighted average shares outstanding and net income per share, which are adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and include dilutive shares where applicable. We believe these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our current period GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our underlying operating results and trends and our marketplace performance. The non-GAAP results are an indication of our baseline performance that are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP results are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating loss, net loss or basic and diluted net loss per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

While a large component of our expenses incurred in certain periods, we believe investors may want to exclude the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

(a) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

(b) Amortization of intangible assets resulted principally from acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization is a non-cash item. As such, we believe exclusion of these expenses provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

(c) Amortization of debt issuance costs. We believe exclusion of these expenses provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

(d) The Company utilized a federal rate plus a net state rate that excluded the impact of NOLs and valuation allowances to calculate its non-GAAP blended statutory rate of 28% for the three and the six months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023.

