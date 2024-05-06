Wheels Up Appoints Dave Harvey as Chief Commercial Officer

UP) today announced Dave Harvey as its new Chief Commercial Officer, leading the company's commercial strategy and further strengthening Wheels Up's position at the forefront of the premium aviation industry.

Harvey brings 25 years of experience spanning multiple disciplines to the role. His work across technology, network planning, strategic planning, commercial strategy and sales culminated in his position as Chief Sales Officer managing Southwest's business to business (B2B) segment, significantly increasing the airline's market share among business travelers under his leadership. Through the course of his career Dave was also integral to several key operational initiatives for Southwest, including the integration of AirTran, the expansion of Dallas Love Field and the growth of the company's international travel footprint - efforts which resulted in Harvey being named one of the "25 Most Influential People in Business Travel" by Business Travel News in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

"After an extensive search, I am delighted that we have been able to add such a talented and accomplished leader to our team at Wheels Up," said Wheels Up CEO George Mattson. "Wheels Up's focus on profitable growth while continuing to deliver operational excellence is key to our continued success in 2024 and beyond, and Dave's incredible track record at Southwest uniquely positions him to lead our commercial team in building the integrated strategy of the future. Bringing key elements of our commercial engine closer together will further our mission to build the durable business model our members and investors deserve. As we continue to build the best team in the industry, we look forward to Dave joining Wheels Up and hitting the ground running."

"Over the past eight months, Wheels Up has made great strides towards its goal of becoming the best-run private aviation company in the world and building a strategy in support of its vision of delivering premium aviation solutions for every customer on every flight, across both the commercial and private aviation ecosystems. I'm thrilled to be a part of that journey," said Harvey. "I look forward to working with George and the entire Wheels Up team to build and drive an integrated commercial strategy, supported by an industry leading operation, that profitably delivers flight experiences worth repeating to our customers."

Harvey's appointment is the latest in a series of recent announcements made by Wheels Up to advance profitable growth and operational excellence. Harvey is expected to officially begin his role at Wheels Up on May 20, 2024.

