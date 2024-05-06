Anzeige
WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
06.05.24
14:15 Uhr
223,30 Euro
+1,50
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
06.05.2024 | 15:00
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Health Insurance Consultants Australia

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Melbourne, Victoria -based Health Insurance Consultants Australia (HICA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HICA is a specialist health insurance consultancy and brokerage firm serving corporate clients, small and medium-sized businesses, professional groups and associations in Australia for more than 30 years. HICA founder Suzanne Still, Jethro Still and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.

"HICA has a strong record of growth and will enhance our benefits consulting capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Suzanne, Jethro and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager
[email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.