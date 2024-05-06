Lincoln Educational Services Corporation: Lincoln Educational Services Reports Continued Growth During First Quarter 2024, with 15% Student Starts and 20% Revenue Growth; Increasing Financial Guidance for Full Year 2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as recent business developments.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights*

Revenue grew 19.7% to $103.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA tripled to $6.5 million

Student starts increased 15.3%

Ended quarter with 1,388 additional students, a 11.2% increase in population

Total liquidity of over $109 million; no debt outstanding

Increasing guidance for full year Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income

Recent Developments

Classes commenced at our newest campus in East Point, Georgia

Entered into a 5-year agreement with Container Maintenance Corporation ("CMC"), (Marine Repair Services), to provide on-the-job training, to its technicians

Entered into new $40 million credit facility with Fifth Third Bank providing added flexibility to execute growth initiatives



*Note: The highlighted financial results exclude the Transitional segment results of prior year. A reconciliation of GAAP / non-GAAP measures is included in this release.

"We had an exceptionally strong start to 2024 and the momentum generated during the first quarter has continued," commented Scott Shaw, President & CEO. "The American public is increasingly questioning the costs and value of a traditional four-year college degree while the nation's skills gap is stifling growth and opportunity. Lincoln is capitalizing on these market dynamics by providing innovative efficient student curricula that provides opportunity to a growing number of graduates to enter rewarding, in-demand careers. During the first quarter, the successful execution of our strategies resulted in just over 15% student start growth and nearly 20% revenue growth. This solid first quarter performance allows us to increase our full year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income."

"During the quarter, we welcomed our inaugural class of students to our newest campus in East Point, Georgia. In addition, we began the buildouts of our new Nashville, Tennessee and Levittown, Pennsylvania campuses, finalized the plans for our new Houston campus, and made progress in identifying another new campus location. At the same time, we continue to make progress towards the roll out of nine replicated programs at existing Lincoln campuses, as well as the full transition to our highly scalable hybrid instructional learning model, or Lincoln 10.0, by the end of the year."

"Lincoln 10.0, is beginning to yield operating leverage," added Mr. Shaw. "We generated nearly 20% higher revenue, while at the same time decreasing instructional costs as a percentage of revenue. As 2024 unfolds, we are well positioned to realize continued operating leverage as the transition is completed."

"We have continued to develop our existing corporate partnerships as well as enter into new ones. Last week, we announced a five-year, nearly $6.0 million agreement with CMC to provide onsite employee training, our largest program of its type to date. The combination of our Lincoln 10.0 model, our replicated programs, our new and relocated campuses, and the addition of on-site workforce skills training, and the increasing interest in Lincoln programs from both employers and students have positioned the Company for growth during the remainder of 2024 and into the foreseeable future."

2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023)

Revenue increased by $16.1 million, or 18.4%, to $103.4 million. Included in the prior year is $0.9 million of revenue related to the Transitional segment. Excluding this revenue for comparability, revenue would have increased by $17.0 million, or 19.7%. The primary reasons for the increase was an 11.9% rise in average student population due to starting the year with approximately 1,100 more students, or 9.0%, coupled with 15.3% growth in student starts.

increased by $16.1 million, or 18.4%, to $103.4 million. Included in the prior year is $0.9 million of revenue related to the Transitional segment. Excluding this revenue for comparability, revenue would have increased by $17.0 million, or 19.7%. The primary reasons for the increase was an 11.9% rise in average student population due to starting the year with approximately 1,100 more students, or 9.0%, coupled with 15.3% growth in student starts. Educational services and facilities expense increased $4.9 million, or 12.9% to $43.0 million. Included in the increase over the prior year are approximately $2.9 million of one-time expenses for new campuses and campus relocation cost, relating to the new Houston, Texas campus, in addition to the relocation of our Nashville, Tennessee and Levittown, Pennsylvania locations. Remaining expense increases were due to instructional salaries and books and tools expenses resulting from higher staffing levels driven by student population growth combined with merit increases.

expense increased $4.9 million, or 12.9% to $43.0 million. Included in the increase over the prior year are approximately $2.9 million of one-time expenses for new campuses and campus relocation cost, relating to the new Houston, Texas campus, in addition to the relocation of our Nashville, Tennessee and Levittown, Pennsylvania locations. Remaining expense increases were due to instructional salaries and books and tools expenses resulting from higher staffing levels driven by student population growth combined with merit increases. Selling, general and administrative expense increased $10.2 million, or 20.3% to $60.5 million. The majority of the increase was due to higher administrative costs, which increased $7.4 million due to several factors including an increase in salary expense, driven in part by merit increases and population growth, increased medical claims, and additional bad debt expense, largely driven by revenue growth. In addition, marketing investments were up $1.6 million, which helped drive our 15.3% student start growth.



FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Campus Operations Segment

Revenue increased $17.0 million, or 19.7% to $103.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $6.5 million or 56.5% to $18.1 million, from $11.6 million in the prior year.

Transitional Segment

The Somerville, Massachusetts campus teach-out was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the prior year, the Somerville campus had revenue of $0.9 million and operating expenses of $1.1 million.

Corporate and Other

This category includes unallocated expenses incurred on behalf of the entire Company. Corporate and other expense were $12.8 million, up from $11.0 million in the prior year. Increased costs were primarily due to additional salaries, performance based incentives and medical benefits expense.

FULL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

Based on 2024 first quarter financial results, as well as the current quarter performance to date, and the anticipated operating performance for the remainder of the year, the Company is revising its financial projections upwards for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income as outlined below:

2024 Guidance (Amounts in millions except for student starts) Low High Revenue $ 418 - $ 428 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37 - $ 42 1 Adjusted net income $ 12 - $ 17 1 Capital expenditures $ 65 - $ 70 Starts 7% - 12% 1 The guidance in this release includes references to non-GAAP operating measures. A reconciliation to the midpoint of our guidance can be reviewed below in the non-GAAP operating measures at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL INFO

Lincoln will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss results. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the Investor Overview section of Lincoln's website at http://www.lincolntech.edu. Participants may also register via teleconference at Q1 2024 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at http://www.lincolntech.edu.

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America's skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under 4 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln's business that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "estimate," and "continue," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies and projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, or other aspects of the Company's operating results. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's current belief that it is taking appropriate steps regarding the pandemic and that student growth will continue. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company's future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other epidemics or pandemics; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with cybersecurity; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

(Tables to Follow)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 REVENUE $ 103,366 $ 87,284 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 43,023 38,093 Selling, general and administrative 60,492 50,307 Loss on sale of asset 309 - Total costs & expenses 103,824 88,400 OPERATING LOSS (458 ) (1,116 ) OTHER: Interest income 698 467 Interest expense (567 ) (25 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (327 ) (674 ) BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES (113 ) (565 ) NET LOSS $ (214 ) $ (109 ) Basic Net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted Net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,301 30,039 Diluted 30,301 30,039 Other data: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,545 $ 2,196 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,964 $ 1,253 Number of campuses 22 22 Average enrollment 13,678 12,387 Net cash used in operating activities $ (14,934 ) $ (214 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 8,034 $ (3,249 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (3,594 ) $ (2,335 )

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,554 Restricted cash 1,221 Current assets 118,749 Working capital 58,867 Total assets 355,163 Current liabilities 59,882 Total stockholders' equity 164,493

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain significant items as a means to understand the performance of its business. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are measures not recognized in financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus stock compensation expense and adjustments for items not considered part of the Company's normal recurring operations.

We define adjusted net income as net income plus adjustments for items not considered part of the Company's normal recurring operations.

We define total liquidity as the Company's cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity are presented because we believe they are useful indicators of the Company's performance and ability to make strategic investments and meet capital expenditures and debt service requirements. However, they are not intended to represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and should not be used as an alternative to net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) Consolidated Operations 2024 2023 Net loss $ (214 ) $ (109 ) Interest income, net (131 ) (442 ) Benefit for income taxes (113 ) (565 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,964 1,253 EBITDA 2,506 137 Stock compensation expense 1,059 812 New campus and campus relocation costs1 2,802 260 Severance and other one-time costs 89 794 Program expansions 89 - Transitional segment - 193 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,545 $ 2,196 1 Includes $450,000 of non-cash rent expense.

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) Campus Operations Transitional Corporate 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 11,824 $ 10,109 $ - $ (197 ) $ (12,038 ) $ (10,021 ) Interest expense (income), net 501 - - - (632 ) (442 ) Benefit for income taxes - - - - (113 ) (565 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,773 1,099 - 4 191 150 EBITDA 15,098 11,208 - (193 ) (12,592 ) (10,878 ) Stock compensation expense - - - - 1,059 812 New campus and campus relocation costs1 2,802 260 - - - - Severance and other one-time costs 89 84 - - - 710 Program expansions 89 - - - - - Transitional segment - - - 193 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,078 $ 11,552 $ - $ - $ (11,533 ) $ (9,356 )

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net loss $ (214 ) $ (109 ) Non-recurring adjustments: New campus and campus relocation costs1 2,802 260 Severance and other one time costs 89 973 Program expansions 89 - Transitional segment - 193 Total non-recurring adjustments 2,980 1,426 Income tax effect (894 ) (406 ) Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 1,872 $ 911

As of March 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,554 Restricted cash 1,221 Credit facility 40,000 Total Liquidity $ 109,775

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Revenue: Campus Operations $ 103,366 $ 86,352 19.7 % Transitional - 932 -100.0 % Total $ 103,366 $ 87,284 18.4 % Operating Income (loss): Campus Operations $ 12,324 $ 10,109 21.9 % Transitional - (197 ) -100.0 % Corporate (12,782 ) (11,028 ) -15.9 % Total $ (458 ) $ (1,116 ) 59.0 % Starts: Campus Operations 3,967 3,440 15.3 % Total 3,967 3,440 15.3 % Average Population: Campus Operations 13,678 12,225 11.9 % Transitional - 162 -100.0 % Total 13,678 12,387 10.4 % End of Period Population: Campus Operations 13,801 12,413 11.2 % Transitional - 131 -100.0 % Total 13,801 12,544 10.0 %

Information included in the table below provides student starts and population under the Campus Operations segment with a breakdown by Transportation and Skilled Trade programs and Healthcare and Other Professions programs. This information is not comparable to the Company's prior period segment reporting, which was performed on a campus basis rather than a program basis.

Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Starts: Transportation and Skilled Trades 2,682 2,263 18.5 % Healthcare and Other Professions 1,285 1,177 9.2 % Total 3,967 3,440 15.3 % Average Population: Transportation and Skilled Trades 9,544 8,281 15.3 % Healthcare and Other Professions 4,134 3,944 4.8 % Total 13,678 12,225 11.9 % End of Period Population: Transportation and Skilled Trades 9,639 8,488 13.6 % Healthcare and Other Professions 4,162 3,925 6.0 % Total 13,801 12,413 11.2 %

The reconciliations provided below represent managements best projection for the execution of our 2024 guidance. These calculations are for illustrative purposes and will be reviewed throughout 2024 to ensure accuracy and continued relevance. Any revisions or modifications, if necessary, will be made transparent and disclosed during the 2024 quarterly reviews. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have been reconciled to the midpoint of our guidance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income - 2024 Guidance

(Reconciled to the Mid-Point of 2024 Guidance)

Adjusted EBITDA Net Income Net Income $ 6,800 $ 6,800 Interest expense, net 700 - Provision for taxes 3,100 - Depreciation and amortization 11,200 - Depreciation1 2,500 - EBITDA 24,300 - New campus and campus relocation costs2 8,700 8,700 Program expansions 2,300 2,300 Stock compensation expense 4,200 - Tax Effect - (3,300 ) Total $ 39,500 $ 14,500 2024 Guidance Range $37,000 - $42,000 $12,000 - $17,000 1 Depreciation expense relates to new campuses and campus relocations. 2 New campus and campus relocation costs relate to the following locations: East Point, Georgia Nashville, Tennessee Levittown, Pennsylvania Houston, Texas

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Brian Meyers, CFO

973-736-9340

EVC GROUP LLC

Investor Relations: Michael Polyviou, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com, 732-933-2755

Media Relations: Tom Gibson, 201-476-0322