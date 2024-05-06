ARHT Media Inc.: ARHT Media Announces Fiscal 2023 Audited Financial Results

2023 Revenue of $4.9m in 2023

Technological innovations elevate product offering including AI Virtual Concierge and SAAS based platform

Growth of global Channel Partners expected to scale revenue in 2024 and beyond

Q1 2024 revenue of approximately $1.6m

TORONTO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced its financial operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 which are available on SEDAR.

"While our financial results were disappointing in 2023, our technological innovations were the best in the history of ARHT which in turn has created a reliable, patent-protected, superior product," said CEO, Larry O'Reilly.

The Company is on the path of a renewed strategy and the pillars of this plan include:

Prioritizing sales and marketing efforts in its most profitable regions in North America and Europe;

Targeting organizations with significant scaling potential;

Achieving substantial cost reductions in cash operating expenses;

Creating new supply partnerships to reduce cost of goods sold;

Utilizing proprietary software, hardware and technical support systems to enable scalability and key competitiveness;

Continuing to integrate AI applications to reduce costs and drive innovation and efficiency.

"In Q1 2024, we have already seen meaningful growth in sales of approximately $1.6m from a blue-chip list of clients including Samsung, Infosys, Franklin Templeton and The University of Quebec at Trois Riviere. We are confident this momentum will continue throughout 2024," added Mr. O'Reilly.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

For more information, please visit www.arht.tech/about/investors or www.arht.tech .

Alternatively, email us directly at info@arht.tech .

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Spence

kspence@arht.tech

ARHT

Larry O'Reilly

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 844 - 6747 (head office)

