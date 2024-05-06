Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Location-based Services Market to Be Worth $327.6 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Location-based Services Market by Component, Technology (GNSS, GPS), Application (Navigation, Tracking), Location Type, End-use Industry (Government and Public Sector, Transportation & Logistics, Smart Cities), and Geography - Forecast to 2031', the global location-based services market is projected to reach $327.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2024-2031.

Download Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5252

Location-based services (LBS) utilize the geographical location of devices to provide real-time insights to users and help businesses build strategies based on the data acquired. In recent years, location-based services have gained significant prominence and have become an integral part of organizations. Mapping, navigation and tracking, proximity marketing or target marketing, real-time traffic updates, location-specific weather reports, roadside assistance, mobile workforce management, fraud prevention, and other commercial applications are key features offered by location-based service providers. These services are being widely adopted by businesses across different domains.

The growth of the global location-based services market is driven by the increasing use of spatial data and analytics across industries, the proliferation of location-based services in the retail sector, and the surging use of location-based services in the agriculture sector. However, dynamic government rules and regulations for location-based services restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, constant upgrades in mapping and navigation solutions and the growing demand for wearable devices are generating growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the high costs of procuring and implementing location-based services are a major challenge impacting the growth of the location-based services market. Additionally, the use of 5G technology for improved real-time analysis and the development of GIS software using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies are prominent trends in this market.

The global location-based services market is segmented by component (platforms/solutions [location-powered mobile apps, location intelligence platforms, and location-based messaging] and professional services [mapping services, implementation & support, and consulting & development services]), technology (global navigation satellite system, global positioning system [assisted GPS and enhanced GPS], Wi-Fi, near-field communication, and other technologies), applications (navigation [smart parking, route planning, and other navigation applications], geo-marketing & advertising/target marketing, mapping & GIS, tracking [valuables & stolen goods tracking, pet tracking, parolees tracking, and child tracking], social networking [chat & instant messaging services, dating apps, and friend locator apps], infotainment, commercial applications, and other applications), location type (outdoor and indoor), end-use industry (government & public sector, transportation & logistics, smart cities, retail & E-Commerce, consumer goods, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, hospitality, aerospace & defense, energy & utilities, automotive, agriculture, education, and manufacturing), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Request Sample Pages from Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5252

Based on component, in 2024, the platforms/solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of 80% of the location-based services market. The segment's large market share is attributed to market players' increasing focus on launching location-based solutions, the increasing popularity of location-powered mobile apps, the growing need for location intelligence platforms to analyze and visualize geographic and location-based data, and the increasing adoption of location-based messaging platforms among consumers.

Also, this segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, in 2024, the global navigation satellite system segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global location-based services market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing need for GNSS in asset management also contributes to the significant market share of this segment, the growing demand for location-based advertising, and the diverse applications of GNSS, including precise positioning and real-time location tracking. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2024, the navigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of 43% of the location-based services market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the rapid implementation of comprehensive navigation solutions by automakers and increasing initiatives by leading LBS players to develop automotive navigation services. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on location type, in 2024, the outdoor segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global location-based services market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing deployment of LBS, particularly for automotive and pet tracking applications, and the rising demand for location-based services for outdoor applications, including navigation and mapping, asset tracking, and outdoor proximity marketing.

However, the indoor segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing implementation of LBS to facilitate efficient navigation in indoor environments such as shopping malls, airports, and large buildings and the rising need to track people and objects within indoor spaces.

Based on end-use industry, in 2024, the government & public sector segment is expected to account for the largest share of 20% of the location-based services market. The segment's large market share is attributed to governments' increasing need for risk management and monitoring and securing national borders and the government & public sector organizations' growing use of location intelligence tools for tracking and planning purposes.

However, the retail & e-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need for supply chain management in the retail sector and the rising need for location-based data for targeted marketing campaigns.

Based on geography, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 33% of the location-based services market. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as the high penetration of mobile devices, a strong customer base for consumer solutions, and the rising deployments of map-based platforms across Chinese organizations. The Asia-Pacific location-based services market is estimated to be worth USD 39 billion in 2024. Also, this market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global location-based services market are HERE Global B.V. (Netherlands), Google LLC (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), Esri (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), QUALCOMM Incorporated (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), ALE International (France), Precisely (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Nextbillion.AI Pte. Ltd. (Singapore).

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report:

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5252

Scope of the Report:

Location-based Services Market Assessment-by Component

Platforms/Solutions Location-powered Mobile Apps Location Intelligence Solutions Location-based Messaging

Professional Services Mapping Services Implementation & Support Services Consulting & Development Services



Location-based Services Market Assessment-by Technology

Global Navigation Satellite System

Global Positioning System Assisted GPS Enhanced GPS

Wi-Fi

Near-field Communication

Other Technologies

Location-based Services Market Assessment-By Application

Navigation Smart Parking Route Planning Other Navigation Applications

Geo-marketing & Advertising/Target Marketing

Mapping & GIS

Tracking Valuables & Stolen Goods Tracking Pet Tracking Parolees Tracking Child Tracking

Social Networking Chat & Instant Messaging Services Dating Apps Friend Locator Apps

Infotainment

Commercial Applications

Other Applications

Location-based Services Market Assessment-By Location Type

Outdoor

Indoor

Location-based Services Market Assessment-By End-use Industry

Government & Public Sector

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Cities

Retail & E-commerce

Consumer Goods

Travel & Tourism

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Hospitality

Automotive

Agriculture

Education

Manufacturing

Location-based Services Market Assessment-by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Singapore South Korea Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Buy Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/85961718

Related Reports:

Asia-Pacific Location Intelligence Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Sector (Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-commerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Travel & Tourism), and Country - Forecast to 2030

Location Intelligence Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Sector (Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-Commerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Travel & Tourism) - Global Forecast to 2030

Real Time Location Systems Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (RFID, BLE, UWB, NB-IoT), Deployment, Location, Application (Asset Tracking, Sensing & Monitoring, Vehicle, Security), Sector, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Asia-Pacific Location-based Services Market by Component, Technology (GNSS, GPS), Application (Navigation, Mapping, GIS), Location Type, End-use Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-commerce), and Geography - Forecast to 2031

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research"

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/476/location-based-services-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/location-based-services-market-to-be-worth-327-6-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302136769.html