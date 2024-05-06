Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 15, 2024

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 29, 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, May 15 and the company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Toll Free 1-877-877-1275 International 1-412-858-5202 Webcast Webcast | Biofrontera Inc. First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call (choruscall.com)

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com

