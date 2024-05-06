Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - Mohammad Bahareth Consultancy & Research Office proudly announces that its founder, Mohammad Bahareth, has been honored as "Business Consultant of the Year 2023" by the Prestige Awards Middle East.





Mohammad Bahareth

The Prestige Awards recognize excellence in delivering high-quality products and services. Judges look for innovation, value, ethical practices, and consistent performance in their selections. Winners are celebrated in an awards magazine shared with Prestige subscribers in digital and print forms.

This accolade recognizes the company and its founder Bahareth's significant contributions to business consultancy, including the innovative Bahareth Method and Goal Model Canvas®, which have significantly impacted goal setting and strategic planning across the industry.

The company adapts traditional business strategy and goal-setting techniques for increased efficiency, offering a simpler approach to planning. This is why they have impacted various sectors. The founder's work incorporates insights from dyslexic thinking alongside his commitment to dyslexia awareness and environmental advocacy.

Upon receiving the award, Bahareth expressed his gratitude and shared his vision: "Receiving this honor from the Prestige Awards feels like fulfilling a significant goal, marking both a personal milestone and a step forward in the collective pursuit of innovation and transformation in the business realm."

He further expressed the company's commitment to excellence, "This recognition fuels our determination to continue developing solutions that leave a lasting legacy."

About Mohammad Bahareth Consultancy & Research Office:

Mohammad Bahareth Consultancy & Research Office was established in 2016 by Mohammad Bahareth. The founder is well-known for his work as a business consultant, author, and dyslexia advocate. Based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the firm focuses on creative solutions to empower and transform businesses. Bahareth and his team are dedicated to improving business practices and encouraging growth across various industries.

Contact Information:

Website: https://bahareth.com.sa//

LinkedIn: Mohammad Bahareth Consultancy & Research Office

Phone and WhatsApp: +966115208350

Address: Jeddah, Makkah, Saudi Arabia

