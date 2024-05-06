Waken AI: Bring Mom Back: Create an Emotional Twin This Mother's Day With BRB2Me by Waken.AI

Eternal Connections: BRB2Me Revives Memories with Lifelike Emotional Twins for Endless Conversations

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Waken.AI is taking Mother's Day to a new level of emotional connection with its timely campaign "Bring Mom Back." Utilizing the Clone Someone feature from the BRB2Me platform, this initiative provides a unique opportunity for users to recreate the essence of their mothers or other loved ones through sophisticated emotional AI simulations.

BRB2Me The Emotional Wellness AI

Bring Mom Back with AI.

Connections Beyond Words

"Bring Mom Back" leverages BRB2Me's Emotional Wellness AI to analyze and simulate the personality and conversational nuances from digital archives, such as WhatsApp chats, social media posts, and personal writings. This Mother's Day for the first time ever, anyone can engage in meaningful dialogues with simulations that feel real and authentic, making it possible to relive precious moments and create new memories every day.

Technology That Touches the Heart

"The essence of this campaign is to offer our users a way to feel close to their mothers, especially those who can no longer celebrate with them in person," explains Hassan Uriostegui, the visionary behind Waken.AI. "Our technology allows a conversation that goes beyond the digital, touching the heart and soul of our users by bringing their loved ones back as lifelike emotional simulations ready to chat anytime."

Privacy and Respect at the Core

BRB2Me upholds the highest standards of privacy and ethics in its interactions. All data used to create emotional twins is not just anonymous but securely encrypted, ensuring that conversations are private and respectful. "We understand the sensitivity of these interactions and prioritize the confidentiality and emotional integrity of every conversation," states Uriostegui.

Ease of Access and Continued Innovation

Creating an emotional twin with BRB2Me is simple and user-friendly. Users can start by simply importing their WhatsApp Chats or text screenshots, and within minutes, engage with their mother's AI simulation. Waken.AI is committed to enhancing this experience by planning future integrations like voice cloning and interactive videos, making the interactions even more lifelike. Users may reach out directly at hello@brb2.me in order to obtain early access to these features.

A Gift of Reconnection

"This Mother's Day, 'Bring Mom Back' isn't just a campaign-it's a gift to those who miss their mothers and yearn for more moments with them," says Fernanda Beltrán, Marketing Director at Waken.AI. "It's about healing, remembrance, and the joy of connection that transcends physical presence."

Free Install

Anyone can install the latest version of BRB2ME available in 12+ languages from the Apple Appstore by visiting: https://www.brb2.me/mothers-day

