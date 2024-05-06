Asset Marketing Services, LLC: AMS is the Official Distributor for 2024 Tenth Anniversary Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proofs in North America

Total Sellout Expected.

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Asset Marketing Services (AMS), one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces the 2024 Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proofs from Australia's Perth Mint, with an exceptionally detailed new design from the former 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint, John Mercanti.





2024 Wedge Tailed Eagle





Specializing in high-quality collectibles since 1984, AMS develops long-term relationships with both private and sovereign World Mints, serving as the exclusive distributor in the U.S. market. In this case, that means Wedge-Tailed Eagles beginning in 2014-the first time a former U.S. Mint Chief Engraver (Mercanti) teamed up with a foreign mint (Australia's Perth Mint). Since 2014, the Wedge-Tailed Eagle series has become one of the best-selling precious metal coin programs, having generated nearly $100 million in North American sales during that time.

The next chapter in the momentous collaboration, these proofs portray a majestic Wedge-Tailed Eagle soaring in the sky decorated by stylized sun rays.

The obverse depicts the first definitive portrait of King Charles III for Australia. These are the FIRST Wedge-Tailed Eagles to feature King Charles III's effigy.

Additionally, unique to these proofs is a miniature 2014 Wedge-Tailed Eagle design at the top of the obverse which pays homage to the first design. Plus, each of these coins is inscribed "10th Anniversary" and features a "P125" mint mark in honor of the mint's 125th Anniversary, as opposed to the traditional Perth Mint mint mark.

Each gold and silver coin is graded by NGC as flawless Proof-70 Ultra Cameo and certified as First Day of Issue. Further, each of these is encapsulated with an exclusive Australian Flag label hand-signed by designer John Mercanti. In addition, for the first time, each 2024 one-ounce Silver Wedge-Tailed Eagle features a pure gold gilded design.

"I'm extremely excited to offer these exciting, Mercanti-designed Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proofs struck by Australia's Perth Mint. It is a testament to what AMS does best: distributing world class precious metal coins into the U.S. market. Given the legacy of this series, and the beauty and quality of the proofs, we expect a complete sellout, and collectors will be highly satisfied with these special 10th Anniversary issues," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer Merchandising at AMS.

AMS has North American exclusivity on all 2024 Wedge-Tailed Eagle coins minted by the Perth Mint.

About Asset Marketing Services

Since 1984, AMS has provided collectors, history buffs and others with the finest numismatic and collectible coin products ranging from modern U.S. Mint releases to ancient coins dating back more than 2,000 years, and partnering with other major mints around the world.

About the Perth Mint

The Perth Mint is recognized internationally as a leader in the production of innovative precious metal coinage of the highest quality. It is Australia's oldest operating mint, originally established as a branch of Britain's Royal Mint in 1899.

