Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV Announces Listing of NSAVx Token on NSAVx.com CEX and Commencement of Exciting Airdrop Opportunities

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a pioneering cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today that the NSAVx token, the native ERC-20 token for the NSAVx CEX Cryptocurrency Exchange, is now officially listed on NSAVx.com https://nsavx.com.

NSAV also Announced Exciting Opportunities for NSAVx Token Holders:

Airdrop Participation: Token holders are eligible for regular airdrops via our platform AirdropX.co. To join the queue for these airdrops, holders must verify their NSAVx token ownership on the platform.

Exclusive VIP Access: Holders possessing at least one million NSAVx tokens gain exclusive access to our VIP channel on the NSAVx Discord server.

Reduced Fees for Listed Tokens: Token projects opting to pay their listing fees through the NSAVx.com token liquidity pool receive a 10% discount, with fees ranging from $7,500 to $500,000.

Tokenomics at a Glance:

Total Supply: 750,000,000 NSAVx Tokens

Circulating Supply: 455,000,000 NSAVx Tokens

Contract Address: 0xE28e3bb86BB11Cb5Ba100E15eDa081B104eE8ca1

Decimals: 9

Current Holders: 60

Recent Developments:

Over the weekend, our NSAVx token holders enjoyed their first two airdrops, with two more scheduled for tonight. Our roadmap includes an average of 100 airdrops per month, featuring various formulas to reward our loyal community. In order to participate in these drops, participants need to be a holder of the NSAVx token and once they own the token, they need to go to https://www.airdropx.co/nsavx and verify their NSAVx holdings and be placed in the airdrop queue. If you are not a NSAVx token holder and would like to purchase our native token in order to participate in airdrops, you can email hello@nsavxtoken.com with your purchase request. As a bonus, for all new buyers that register today, we will honor the last two drops that we provided to our VIP community.

In addition, beginning on May 7, NSAV will also launch the NSAVx staking program, offering token rewards of 7%-10% compounded monthly, with a minimum commitment period of six months.

Strategic Partnerships and Campaigns:

NSAV is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with MyAirdropAlert.com (MADA). Beginning May 8, this collaboration kicks off with a joint email campaign targeting over 8 million MADA wallet holders, encouraging them to open a CEX account on NSAVx.com. This initiative aims to significantly expand our user base and increase NSAVx token holders, integrating them seamlessly into the NSAVx.com and AirdropX.co platforms.

OTC Markets Update:

The Company spoke to OTC Markets last Friday and they confirmed that they are in receipt of our updated 2023 Annual Report, but due to a heavy backlog, it might take until this Thursday to review the Annual Report, remove the Yield sign and upgrade NSAV to Pink Current status again. Currently, the Company is in compliance with all required reports for OTC Markets.

About Net Savings Link, Inc.:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For additional information please contact NSAV directly at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

