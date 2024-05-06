A collaborative project led by German battery supplier Varta aims to develop industrial-scale sodium-ion battery technology. The final product of the three-year, €7. 5 million ($8. 08 million) project will be a small series of round cells for electric vehicles and stationary storage systems. A consortium of 15 companies and universities led by battery firm Varta has announced a collaborative project to develop a high-performance, cost-effective, environmentally friendly cell chemistry for sodium-ion batteries. The ENTISE project has secured €7. 5 million in funding from Germany's Federal Ministry ...

