AI, pancreatic cancer and food intolerance headline wide range of Cellvizio abstracts at gastroenterology's largest international meeting

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced the presentation of 9 abstracts supporting Cellvizio® at the Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) Conference, being held on May 18-21, 2024 in Washington, DC. These abstracts focus on artificial intelligence, pancreatic cystic lesions and pancreatic cancer, food intolerance and other gastrointestinal disorders. Studies and presentations are focused on how the use of Cellvizio® positively impacts patient management and outcomes.

Members of the Mauna Kea executive team will be present at DDW and meeting with physicians, industry partners, and societies, and welcome the opportunity to discuss the Company's recent achievements and future opportunities as announced in the recent FY 2023 Q1 2024 sales press release.

"Each year, DDW brings the entire gastroenterology healthcare community together, and we are proud to have such a wide range of independent scientific abstracts and data about Cellvizio on display, especially in the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "Cellvizio's role in the classification and risk stratification of pancreatic cysts advances the outlook for the management of patients at risk of pancreatic cancer. Moreover, our clinical value in food intolerance identification and management is maturing quickly, setting up the next big opportunity for Cellvizio."

Highlighted featured presentations:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-ASSISTED AUTOMATED PREDICTION OF ADVANCED NEOPLASIA IN IPMNS: A FUNCTIONAL MODEL

Sunday, May 19, 10:32am-10:39am

Session 3290

Presenting author: Dr. Erica Park, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY WITH FOOD ALLERGY SENSITIVITY TESTING TO DETECT ATYPICAL FOOD ALLERGIES IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC ABDOMINAL PAIN AND IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME

Tuesday, May 21, 8:11am-8:18am

Session 5145

Presenting author: Dr. Clifton Huang, Cook Children's Health Care System

ACCURACY OF REAL-TIME EUS-GUIDED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY INTERPRETATION FOR DISCERNING SPECIFIC TYPES OF PANCREATIC CYSTIC LESIONS: INSIGHTS FROM A MULTICENTER PROSPECTIVE STUDY

Tuesday, May 21, 10:15am-10:30am

Session 5260

Presenting author: Dr. Jordan Burlen, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Featured poster sessions:

THE ROLE OF CONFOCAL ENDOMICROSCOPY FOR THE DIAGNOSIS OF GASTRIC ANTRAL VASCULAR ECTASIA

Saturday, May 18, 12:30pm-1:30pm

Session 6325

Presenting author: Dr. Navkiran Randhawa, Franciscan Health

IMPROVING PRE-SURGICAL RISK STRATIFICATION THROUGH EUS-CONFOCAL ENDOMICROSCOPY: INSIGHTS FROM AN INTEROBSERVER AGREEMENT STUDY AMONG PANCREATICOBILIARY PATHOLOGISTS IN THE CLASSIFICATION OF DYSPLASIA FOR IPMNS

Monday, May 20, 12:30pm-1:30pm

Session 8165

Presenting author: Dr. Matthew Leupold, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

COMPARISON OF DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY OF ENDOCYTOSCOPY AND PROBE-BASED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY

Monday, May 20, 12:30pm-1:30pm

Session 8390

Presenting author: Dr. Ah Young Lee, CHA Gangnam Medical Center

PRE-OPERATIVE RISK STRATIFICATION OF IPMNS USING FUKUOKA GUIDELINES AND CONFOCAL ENDOMICROSCOPY IMAGING

Monday, May 21, 12:30pm-1:30pm

Session 9255

Presenting author: Dr. Matthew Leupold, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

ASSOCIATIONS BETWEEN PREOPERATIVE ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND-GUIDED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY (EUS-CLE) AND HISTOLOGICAL SUBTYPE OF INTRADUCTAL PAPILLARY MUCINOUS NEOPLASMS (IPMN)

Monday, May 21, 12:30pm-1:30pm

Session 9240

Presenting author: Dr. Bryn Koehler, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

FOOD-INDUCED INTESTINAL MUCOSAL REACTIONS IN IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME DETECTED WITH CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY

Monday, May 21, 12:30pm-1:30pm

Session 9345

Presenting author: Dr. Amanda Blomsten, University of Gothenburg

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 18-21, 2024. The meeting showcases more than 5,600 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2023 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

