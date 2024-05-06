Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 mai/May 2024) - Carmanah Minerals Corp. has announced a two (2) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

Trading will commence on an ex-distribution basis on May 7, 2024.

Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 46,416,770 shares issued and outstanding.

All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on May 6, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Carmanah Minerals Corp. a annoncé un fractionnement d'actions de deux (2) pour une (1) de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation. Chaque actionnaire inscrit à la fermeture des bureaux à la date d'enregistrement recevra une (1) action supplémentaire pour chaque action détenue à cette date.

La négociation débutera sur une base ex-distribution le 7 mai 2024.

Une fois le fractionnement réalisé, environ 46 416 770 actions seront émises et en circulation.

Toutes les commandes ouvertes seront supprimées du registre à la clôture du marché le 6 mai 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé : Le 7 mai/May 2024 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement : Le 8 mai/May 2024 CUSIP & ISIN : 14317M100/CA14317M1005

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)