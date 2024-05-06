A study led by Russia's Skoltech and China's HPSTAR suggests that rubidium and cesium additives could improve the efficiency of hydrogen batteries. Researcher Dmitrii Semenok tells pv magazine that "it is a question of changing the approach to the search for promising hydrogen storage materials. "Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Italian scientists synthesized two polyhydrides - cesium heptahydride (CsH7) and rubidium nonahydride (RbH9) - for chemical storage of hydrogen that "can absorb as much four times" hydrogen as frequently used magnesium-nickel and zirconium-vanadium alloys. "Our work demonstrates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...