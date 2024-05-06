Edgio Wins Web Application Security Award In 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024

Edgio is proud to announce it has received the Web Application Security award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

According to Verizon's Data Breach Investigation Report (DBIR), over 60% of data breaches were attributed to web applications, underscoring the urgent need for organizations to continuously manage threat exposure across their web applications and throughout the entire DevSecOps lifecycle.

Committed to addressing the complex and evolving needs of organizations, Edgio continues to innovate and expand its services with its recent launch of Attack Surface Management (ASM) a solution designed to discover all web assets, provide full inventory of technologies, detect security exposures and manage exposure response across an organization from a centralized management interface. ASM, coupled with Edgio's holistic web security solutions and managed security services provide the industry's first edge-enabled continuous web application threat management service.

In addition to ASM, Edgio recently released its Client-Side Protection solution that monitors client-side scripts and APIs to prevent malicious code execution that could otherwise compromise sensitive customer data, including credit card skimming attacks (i.e. Magecart attacks). The solution allows teams to test multiple content security policies in production without impacting script functionality, providing teams with the agility to quickly ship new policies in the face of emerging threats. With Payment Card Industry (PCI) DSS 4.0 mandating client-side protection requirements by March 2025, organizations handling payment card information will be well positioned to gain a competitive edge by adopting client-side security controls ahead of schedule.

"We're thrilled to receive this prestigious cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine, during its 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider," said Ajay Kapur, CTO of Edgio. "This award serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to securing that trust for our clients and partners in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

"Edgio embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, global edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provides a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting revenue, accelerating teams, while reducing costs. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

