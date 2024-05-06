Mitek Wins in Next Gen Telecoms Fraud Prevention category in Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) has been named winner of the Next Gen Telecoms Fraud Prevention category in Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) Annual Global InfoSec Awards competition. CDM, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, announced the 2024 winners at the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco.

Mitek was recognized for its identity verification solution, which enables wireless service providers to use in-store tablets at the point-of-sale to accurately verify a customer's identity quickly, safely, and easily with just a government-issued identity document and a selfie. Whether customers are opening a new account, picking up an online order or simply upgrading their device, sales associates can quickly discern good customers from fraudsters with greater speed and far more accuracy. This results in fewer fraud-related losses, greater operational efficiency and a consistent onboarding experience between both in-store and online channels.

By integrating Mitek's solutions into in-store verification processes, mobile providers achieve the dual objectives of mitigating risk through a reduction in human error and increasing new customer satisfaction.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Mitek Senior Vice President of Identity, Chris Briggs. "With leading information security experts from around the world judging the competition, it makes this award even more special."

"Today's heightened threat environment presents more challenges than ever," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Mitek is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and worth considering for deployment in your environment. The company stands out among innovators who are turning the tide against the growth in identity fraud and worth considering when seeking to reduce your organization's risk profile."

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn and YouTube, and read Mitek's latest blog posts here.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

