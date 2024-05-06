Afarak Group SE: Production report Q1 2024

15:30 London, 17:30 Helsinki, May 06 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q1 2024

Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2024 was higher by 9.7% when compared to same period of last year.

Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Change FY 2023 Speciality Alloys mt 23,411 24,359 -3.9% 86,834 Processing mt 6,901 7,581 -9.0% 21,179 Mining mt 16,510 16,778 -1.6% 65,655 South African mines mt 70,278 61,045 15.1% 270,946 Mining mt 70,278 61,045 15.1% 270,946

Processing

The processing volumes decreased by 9.0% during the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2023. This was due to a maintenance which had to be carried out due to a minor technical issue.





Mining

The overall mining activity increased significantly when compared to same period of last year mainly due to an increase in the tonnes mined in South Africa. The output increased in South Africa due to the continued favourable prices in the Ore market.

Mining activity at the Turkish mines remained constant with the levels observed during the corresponding period of 2023, with a marginal decrease of 1.6%.

Helsinki, May 06, 2024

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com