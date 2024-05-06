Nanterre, 6 May 2024

VINCI wins two free-flow toll collection service contracts

in the United States

The two multi-year contracts' combined value amounts to €53 million.

VINCI's first contract in Georgia expands its footprint in the American market.

The Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) has entrusted VINCI Highways (a VINCI Concessions subsidiary) with managing free-flow and dynamically-priced1 transactions on its 107 km network around Atlanta. The contract also includes handling transactions using E-ZPass (an interoperable toll system spanning 18 other American states) and parking fees at Atlanta's international airport. This 7-year contract will be fulfilled by ViaPlus (a VINCI Highways subsidiary specialised in free-flow traffic management systems).

In Texas, the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA), which manages a free-flow toll network across the Greater Houston area, has awarded VINCI Highways a contract for video image review services. The contract will last 19 months and includes several extension options. It is aimed at optimising HCTRA's toll collection by using a license-plate optical-recognition system developed by ViaPlus.

The two contracts, with a combined value of €53 million, will strengthen VINCI Highways' foothold in the toll services market in the United States: the one in Georgia is its first in the state and the one in Texas is an addition to the contracts it signed in 2018 to manage transactions for authorities in the north and centre of the state.

VINCI Highways, which recently took over the concession for a section of the Denver ring road, is now active in six American states: Colorado, California, Texas, Georgia, Indiana and Kentucky.



1Dynamically-priced transactions consists in fare modulation according to the time and traffic on the road.



About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com