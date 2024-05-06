Icelandair Group hf.: More than one million passengers in the first four months of 2024

In April 2024, Icelandair transported 307 thousand passengers, a 4% increase compared to April 2023. Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported more than one million passengers. During the month, 27% of passengers were traveling to Iceland, 17% from Iceland, 49% were via passengers, and 7% were traveling within Iceland.

Capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased by 11% from April last year where passenger traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, increased by 8%. Load factor was 81% and on-time performance was 88.3%, increasing by 7.8 ppt between years.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO:

"With more than 300 thousand passengers in April, and one million in the first four months of the year, we continue seeing a healthy increase in the total number of passengers. The decline on the to and from markets is mainly attributed to a shift in Easter traffic this year into March. Demand in the via market remained strong and almost half of our passengers were via passengers compared to 40% last year. This displays the flexibility of our route network where we can redirect capacity to the markets with the strongest demand at each time through robust revenue management. I am very happy to see continued strong on-time performance, which is thanks to a strong focus and the outstanding performance of the Icelandair team.

In May we introduce three new seasonal destinations. On May 1st we started our schedule to the Faroe Islands, and later this month we commence flights to Pittsburgh and Halifax."

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

