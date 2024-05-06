Peab AB: Peab Interim report: Strong level of orders received during the quarter

Peab Interim report January - March 2024

"The level of orders received in the first quarter was high, the highest in Peab's history. Our broad business model enables us to take advantage of the demand currently in civil engineering, paving and other building construction", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

January - March 2024

Net sales SEK 11,141 million (12,690)

Operating profit SEK -106 million (-156)

Operating margin -1.0 percent (-1.2)

Pre-tax profit SEK -182 million (-196)

Earnings per share SEK -0.45 (-0.54)

Orders received SEK 17,889 million (11,042)

Order backlog SEK 47,808 million (44,595)

Cash flow before financing SEK -218 million (-908)

Net debt SEK 9,139 million (7,984)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 (0.5)

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at May 6, 2024, at 1 p.m. CET.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 14,000 employees and net sales of SEK 57 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.