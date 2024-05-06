Dazz Named Winner of Coveted Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2024

Dazz Wins Hot Company Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management In 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Dazz is proud to announce that the company has won the award of "Hot Company - Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management" from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The award was announced during the RSAC event, which brings together thousands of industry professionals, practitioners, vendors, and associations to discuss issues covering the entire spectrum of cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious global cybersecurity award and recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO of Dazz. "The competition was fierce, evaluated by top infosec experts from around the world, and this distinction underscores the criticality of our mission: helping security and development teams streamline remediation into one simple process that transcends vendors, so they can swiftly fix issues across their code, clouds, applications, and infrastructure and improve their application security posture management."

"Dazz embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that helps practitioners mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Dazz is thrilled to be a member of this esteemed group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/. Attendees of RSAC RSA Conference 2024, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa, May 6th through May 9th, can see the Dazz Unified Remediation Platform in action on the show floor in Booth S-175.

About Dazz

Dazz is the leader in remediation for security and engineering teams in fast-growing companies like Abnormal Security to Fortune 500 companies like JLL. Our platform unifies data and context from multiple environments, detection tools, and technologies; reduces security issues to root causes; and streamlines remediation in existing workflows. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on LinkedIn at dazz-io.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking, "What's Next?" so we are looking for best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

