Announcing 2024 Australian Tenth Anniversary Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proofs From the Perth Mint Officially Distributed by GovMint

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / GovMint, one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces the release of the Tenth Anniversary 2024 Wedge-Tailed Eagles from Australia's Perth Mint, with an exceptionally detailed new design, the next step in the progression of Wedge-Tailed Eagle designs from the hand and mind of the former 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint, John Mercanti.



10th Anniversary Wedge Tailed Eagle

Numismatic history was made with the introduction of the Wedge-Tailed Eagle series in 2014 because it was the first time ever that a former U.S. Mint Chief Engraver (Mercanti) teamed up with a foreign mint (Australia's Perth Mint) to create a coin. The response among collectors worldwide was immediately overwhelming, and now, with this Tenth Anniversary edition, the Australia Wedge-Tailed Eagle series continues to be among the most anticipated releases each year, for collectors all around the globe.

GovMint has North American exclusivity on all 2024 Wedge-Tailed Eagle coins minted by the Perth Mint.

The next chapter in the momentous collaboration, these proofs portray a majestic Wedge-Tailed Eagle soaring in the sky decorated by stylized sun rays.

The obverse depicts the first definitive portrait of King Charles III for Australia. These are the FIRST Wedge-Tailed Eagles to feature King Charles III's effigy.

In addition, unique to these proofs is a miniature 2014 Wedge-Tailed Eagle design at the top of the obverse that pays homage to the original. Plus, each of these coins is inscribed "10th Anniversary" and features a "P125" mint mark in honor of the mint's 125th Anniversary, as opposed to the traditional Perth Mint mint mark.

Each gold and silver coin is graded by NGC as flawless Proof-70 Ultra Cameo and certified as First Day of Issue. Further, each of these is encapsulated with an exclusive Australian Flag label hand-signed by designer John Mercanti, the man who has created more coin and medal designs than anyone in U.S. Mint history. In addition, for the FIRST time, each 2024 one-ounce Silver Wedge-Tailed Eagle features a 99.99% purity gold gilded design.

These Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proofs have highly limited worldwide mintages-just 500 of the one-ounce gold, just 1,000 of the five-ounce silver and just 5,000 of the one-ounce silver proofs were authorized.

About GovMint

GovMint has been on the forefront of collectable numismatic coins since 1984 and specializes in selling rare and collectible coins, as well as a variety of other modern numismatic products and bullion. GovMint is one of the largest direct-to-consumer marketers of coins and numismatics, partnering with other major mints around the world.

About the Perth Mint

The Perth Mint is recognized internationally as a leader in the production of innovative precious metal coinage of the highest quality. It is Australia's oldest operating mint, originally established as a branch of Britain's Royal Mint in 1899.

