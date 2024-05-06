Announcing 2024 Australian Tenth Anniversary Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proofs From the Perth Mint Officially Distributed by GovMint

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / GovMint, one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces the release of the Tenth Anniversary 2024 Wedge-Tailed Eagles from Australia's Perth Mint, with an exceptionally detailed new design, the next step in the progression of Wedge-Tailed Eagle designs from the hand and mind of the former 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint, John Mercanti.
Numismatic history was made with the introduction of the Wedge-Tailed Eagle series in 2014 because it was the first time ever that a former U.S. Mint Chief Engraver (Mercanti) teamed up with a foreign mint (Australia's Perth Mint) to create a coin. The response among collectors worldwide was immediately overwhelming, and now, with this Tenth Anniversary edition, the Australia Wedge-Tailed Eagle series continues to be among the most anticipated releases each year, for collectors all around the globe.
GovMint has North American exclusivity on all 2024 Wedge-Tailed Eagle coins minted by the Perth Mint.
The next chapter in the momentous collaboration, these proofs portray a majestic Wedge-Tailed Eagle soaring in the sky decorated by stylized sun rays.
The obverse depicts the first definitive portrait of King Charles III for Australia. These are the FIRST Wedge-Tailed Eagles to feature King Charles III's effigy.
In addition, unique to these proofs is a miniature 2014 Wedge-Tailed Eagle design at the top of the obverse that pays homage to the original. Plus, each of these coins is inscribed "10th Anniversary" and features a "P125" mint mark in honor of the mint's 125th Anniversary, as opposed to the traditional Perth Mint mint mark.
Each gold and silver coin is graded by NGC as flawless Proof-70 Ultra Cameo and certified as First Day of Issue. Further, each of these is encapsulated with an exclusive Australian Flag label hand-signed by designer John Mercanti, the man who has created more coin and medal designs than anyone in U.S. Mint history. In addition, for the FIRST time, each 2024 one-ounce Silver Wedge-Tailed Eagle features a 99.99% purity gold gilded design.
These Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proofs have highly limited worldwide mintages-just 500 of the one-ounce gold, just 1,000 of the five-ounce silver and just 5,000 of the one-ounce silver proofs were authorized.
To learn more and see what is available, visit www.govmint.com/2024-australian-wedge-tailed-eagle-proof-coins
About GovMint
GovMint has been on the forefront of collectable numismatic coins since 1984 and specializes in selling rare and collectible coins, as well as a variety of other modern numismatic products and bullion. GovMint is one of the largest direct-to-consumer marketers of coins and numismatics, partnering with other major mints around the world.
About the Perth Mint
The Perth Mint is recognized internationally as a leader in the production of innovative precious metal coinage of the highest quality. It is Australia's oldest operating mint, originally established as a branch of Britain's Royal Mint in 1899.
