Appdome Named "Editor's Choice for Mobile App Security" in Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, is proud to announce it has won Editor's Choice for Mobile App Security from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

The Appdome platform is the first and only full lifecycle mobile app defense platform to automatically build, monitor and respond with any or all of 300+ mobile app defenses including security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot, geo compliance and social engineering for any mobile app in minutes with no SDK or coding required - all within the CI/CD pipeline. As a mobile app security engine for DevOps, Appdome enables mobile app developers, even those lacking security expertise, with an easy and fast way to secure all Android & iOS apps without any additional work. By automating security in the mobile pipeline, Appdome eliminates the cost and complexity of manually coding security, fraud and compliance features so mobile brands can confidently ship secure mobile apps faster with always-on protections to meet their critical mobile business needs.

"We're proud to be recognized as Editor's Choice for Mobile App Security by Cyber Defense Magazine in its 12th year of awarding the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity award in the world," said Tom Tovar, co-creator and CEO of Appdome. "With organizations battling unnecessary complexity from point products, the Appdome platform approach to mobile defense is leading the way to unify 300+ protections across security, anti-fraud, bot defense, mobile EDR, and compliance for all internal (employee) and external (consumer) facing mobile applications under a single pane of glass."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Appdome is absolutely worthy of Editor's Choice for Mobile App Security coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Appdome continues to deliver waves of innovation in 2024 including:

Appdome Unveils World's first Agentless Mobile EDR & MTD

Appdome MOBILEBot Protection

Appdome World's First Real-Time Defense for Social Engineering

Appdome Revolutionizes Geo Defense for Mobile Brands

About Appdome

The Appdome mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented mobile coding engine, Threat-Events Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, ship faster and save money by delivering 300+ Certified Secure mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, geo compliance, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, social engineering and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

