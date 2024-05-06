DeliverThat Integrates with Cartwheel

Allowing Merchants to Power their Catering Deliveries

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / DeliverThat, the industry leading catering delivery and setup company, with roughly $400 million dollars of catering delivery and a network of 25K active drivers under their belt, recently announced their integration with Cartwheel.

Cartwheel, a delivery management platform, offers software solutions to merchants for overseeing a hybrid off-premises strategy. Now, these merchants have the power to select who handles their catering deliveries, leveraging DeliverThat's extensive fleet of top-tier drivers.

"Cartwheel users can now efficiently oversee their delivery fleet through the Cartwheel software and driver app, with the added benefit of third-party catering integrations. Given these advancements, it was a natural fit for DeliverThat to integrate with the new DSP API," stated Matt Benzel, Chief Technology Officer for DeliverThat.

"This integration positions DeliverThat as the optimal catering delivery DSP option for shared merchant customers," added Benzel.

This integration merges two industry leaders to provide an all-encompassing catering solution for clients, granting them complete visibility and control. It also empowers clients to efficiently manage and enhance their guests' end-to-end catering experiences.

"As the catering delivery business continues to expand, prioritizing customer experience becomes increasingly crucial. We are delighted to partner with DeliverThat, a catering-focused delivery provider, as part of Cartwheel's newly released DSP API," said Alex Vasilkin, CEO of Cartwheel.

"This integration empowers our brands to rely on more delivery options complementing their in-house catering operations, ensuring exceptional service for their customers," added Vasilkin.

About DeliverThat

DeliverThat is the industry-leading catering delivery and setup company that has been revolutionizing catering delivery since 2016. Operational in all major cities in all 50 states, DeliverThat's extensive network includes over 500 brands that rely on their exceptional service for their catering needs. A niche business model, DeliverThat offers a flat-rate delivery service and an around-the-clock team of customer service agents based at its headquarters in Canton, Ohio. In addition to Cartwheel, DeliverThat fully integrates with Lunchbox, MSI, ezCater, Olo, Bringg, Nash, Burq, and many more.

About Cartwheel

Established in 2012 as a Los Angeles-based delivery restaurant, Cartwheel rapidly shifted into a leading delivery outsourcing business. Cartwheel's delivery management platform powers dozens of NRN's Top 500 restaurants, including Portillo's (also the first minority stakeholder investor), P.F. Chang's, and Potbelly. As a partner with dozens of integrations, including Olo and ezCater, Cartwheel manages Hybrid Delivery, 3rd-party partnerships with national and 50+ local DSPs, and catering delivery, helping brands increase repeat orders. For more information, visit www.trycartwheel.com

Contact Information

Aaron Hoffman

Head of Strategy

aaron@ideliverthat.com

SOURCE: DeliverThat

