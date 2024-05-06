Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 29 to May 3, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 29/04/2024 295,050 69.465331 20,495,745.91 XPAR 29/04/2024 145,000 69.468251 10,072,896.40 CEUX 29/04/2024 15,000 69.468592 1,042,028.88 TQEX 29/04/2024 20,000 69.464115 1,389,282.30 AQEU 30/04/2024 250,797 69.391429 17,403,162.22 XPAR 30/04/2024 170,000 69.343513 11,788,397.21 CEUX 30/04/2024 25,000 69.310082 1,732,752.05 TQEX 30/04/2024 30,000 69.189151 2,075,674.53 AQEU 02/05/2024 308,275 66.902039 20,624,226.07 XPAR 02/05/2024 150,000 66.895634 10,034,345.10 CEUX 02/05/2024 15,000 66.898980 1,003,484.70 TQEX 02/05/2024 20,000 66.894936 1,337,898.72 AQEU 03/05/2024 310,803 66.558436 20,686,561.58 XPAR 03/05/2024 150,000 66.557050 9,983,557.50 CEUX 03/05/2024 15,000 66.561271 998,419.07 TQEX 03/05/2024 20,000 66.572430 1,331,448.60 AQEU Total 1,939,925 68.043806 131,999,880.84

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506693911/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com