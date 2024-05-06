Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 29 to May 3, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
29/04/2024
295,050
69.465331
20,495,745.91
XPAR
29/04/2024
145,000
69.468251
10,072,896.40
CEUX
29/04/2024
15,000
69.468592
1,042,028.88
TQEX
29/04/2024
20,000
69.464115
1,389,282.30
AQEU
30/04/2024
250,797
69.391429
17,403,162.22
XPAR
30/04/2024
170,000
69.343513
11,788,397.21
CEUX
30/04/2024
25,000
69.310082
1,732,752.05
TQEX
30/04/2024
30,000
69.189151
2,075,674.53
AQEU
02/05/2024
308,275
66.902039
20,624,226.07
XPAR
02/05/2024
150,000
66.895634
10,034,345.10
CEUX
02/05/2024
15,000
66.898980
1,003,484.70
TQEX
02/05/2024
20,000
66.894936
1,337,898.72
AQEU
03/05/2024
310,803
66.558436
20,686,561.58
XPAR
03/05/2024
150,000
66.557050
9,983,557.50
CEUX
03/05/2024
15,000
66.561271
998,419.07
TQEX
03/05/2024
20,000
66.572430
1,331,448.60
AQEU
Total
1,939,925
68.043806
131,999,880.84
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
