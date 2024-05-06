Regulatory News:

The Annual Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcasted on the company's website where a replay will also be available.

The quorum was established at 92.75%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Managers were approved, including the resolutions regarding the approval of 2023 annual and consolidated financial statements, and the distribution of a dividend of €0.75 per share, which is a 7% increase compared to the €0.70 reference dividend distributed in 2022. The payment of this dividend will take place on 13 May 2024.

This General Meeting was an opportunity to review Tikehau Capital's activities and results for the financial year 2023 and share perspectives on the Group's growth ambitions. It was also an opportunity to discuss Tikehau Capital's expertise in private debt, as well as the Group's sustainability-themed and impact platform.

Tikehau Capital's business model has once again demonstrated in 2023 its resilience in a more complex environment. Throughout this year, the Group executed on its strategic plan and continued to experience strong growth in its assets under management, while generating significant value for all its stakeholders.

Tikehau Capital remains well on track to continue its expansion and development in a complex and deeply changing market environment.

CALENDAR

30 July 2024 2024 first half results (after market close) Management presentation to be held via audiocast 22 October 2024 Q3 2024 announcement (after market close)

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €44.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2024).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2023), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 778 employees (at 31 March 2024) across its 16 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

