Enghouse Systems Limited: Enghouse announces expansion of our cloud contact center technology in the Middle East through our partnership with Voxtron

MARKHAM, ON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Interactive, a global leader in contact center and video technology solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Voxtron, the premier provider of call center solutions in the Middle East. This collaboration is marked by Voxtron's introduction of the innovative Voxvantage Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), leveraging advanced contact center technology from Enghouse.

The Official Launch will take place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai. Industry participants and media are invited to RSVP to attend by emailing Tim.Peters@enghouse.com.

Date:9th May 2024

Time:6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Venue: Grand Hyatt Dubai,

RSVP: Tim.Peters@enghouse.com

Voxvantage CCaaS marks a significant advancement for Enghouse Systems, underscoring a commitment to enhancing customer experiences throughout the region. Hosted on the robust data center infrastructure of Moro Hub, Voxtron guarantees exceptional reliability, security, and scalability.

The launch will feature distinguished speakers, including Tracy Reynolds, Canadian Consul General in Dubai, Vincent Mifsud, Global President of Enghouse Systems, and Arif AlMalik, Chief Digital Products Officer of Moro Hub. They will explore the transformative potential of contact solutions in improving customer experience (CX) in the Middle East.

Mr. Mifsud expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Voxtron and Moro Hub. This partnership is crucial as we aim to provide our call center technology, enhance our presence across the Middle East by providing customers with leading technology that improves customer experiences."

The event will also offer excellent networking opportunities and insightful discussions on the future of customer engagement solutions.

About Enghouse Interactive:

Enghouse Interactive, a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, is a global leader in contact center software and video technology solutions offering its customers and partners the valuable advantage of choice. Enghouse Interactive empowers businesses to transform contact centers from cost centers into powerful growth engines by simplifying complex integrations through open standards and supporting various telephony technologies to ensure seamless customer accessibility across channels and locations.

About Voxtron:

Voxtron Middle East is headquartered in Dubai, U.A.E., and has a global presence with offices and affiliates in Qatar, India, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, Tunisia, Hong Kong, Portugal, and Thailand. Voxtron has been delivering cost-effective customer engagement optimization solutions in collaboration with leading technology vendors such as Enghouse Interactive, SAGE, Verint, and Clarabridge, for over a decade. This extensive portfolio positions Voxtron as a unique provider capable of delivering complete, fully-featured solutions to customers and partners.

