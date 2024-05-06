Regulatory News:

ORPEA S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:ORP) filed, today, its 2023 Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF").

The 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML version, is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force.

It includes:

the annual financial report including the 2023 management report and the Company's individual accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements;

the declaration of extra-financial performance;

the report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

the Statutory Auditors' reports.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document provides up-to-date information, notably on pages 286 to 288, on the current situation and outlook of the Group.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available (in French) on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website www.emeis-group.com, Section ORPEA S.A. Shareholders Investors Documentation Universal Registration Document.

It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to relations-investisseurs@emeis.com and it is available free of charge and upon written request sent to the Company's headquarters (ORPEA S.A., Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès 92800 Puteaux).

An English version will be available on the Company's website without undue delay.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes for almost 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our civilisation, i.e. the increase in the number of people put in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or the cases of mental illness.

ORPEA S.A., the Group's parent company is 50.2 owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

