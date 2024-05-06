Green Edge Computing Corp : Green Edge Computing Corp Demonstrates Control Virtualization for CODESYS Algorithms

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO) announces the demonstration of virtualization for programmable logic control algorithms provided by CODESYS using the EdgePodTM Edge Computing Appliance, a rugged and secure multi-server platform that is independent from hardware commonly used in industrial automation.

CODESYS award-winning products will allow for SIL3-certified safety controllers to be implemented with hardware independence on any architecture using containers. The solution may be deployed multiple times on a single hardware platform for scalable performance, and offers dual channel execution via coded processing.

The GECCO EdgePod is built on proven technology to deliver a low-power, ruggedized and secure multi-server computing platform designed to operate in adverse environmental conditions common in industrial facilities. Offering a much smaller physical and environmental footprint compared to conventional IT systems, the EdgePod supports intense computing for AI/ML, AR/VR, digital twin, enterprise productivity & operational applications, and hardware agnostic control algorithms delivered by CODESYS.

"As CODESYS develops a wider range of solutions for our automation clients, we acknowledge that the GECCO EdgePod offers a unique platform for our products to run securely in industrial environments," says Chris Schulze, VP Sales. "GECCO is an important technology partner for us and thanks to close cooperation between our teams, we were quickly able to make great progress on this technology demonstration."

The GECCO EdgePod and CODESYS demonstration system will be on display at Automate 2024, McCormick Place, Chicago USA, 5-9 May 2024.

About Green Edge Computing Corp.

Motivated to reduce the impact of cloud computing, GECCO offers a lower footprint alternative to the size, weight, power and cooling demands of conventional IT systems. The GECCO EdgePods and EdgeCards reduce power and cooling needs by over 75% and eliminate up to 90% of e-waste. GECCO offers lower total cost of ownership, improved business resilience, and a path to better edge computing while addressing the need to protect our global environment. Visit www.g3cco.com.

About CODESYS

CODESYS has been developing software for industrial automation technology since 1994, gaining valuable experience in the industry that benefited the company's products. As a pioneer in the automation industry, the CODESYS team regularly develops new technologies and concepts for their products to make them available for practical use Applying the latest development methods and working along defined structures and processes ensures the high quality of CODESYS products.

Contact:

1-855-334-3763

contact@g3cco.com

SOURCE: Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO)

View the original press release on accesswire.com