Communiqué CTT Systems AB Annual General Meeting 6 May 2024

Adoption of accounts, discharge from liability and treatment of profits

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the past financial year and approved the Board of Directors' proposal for treatment of profits at disposal including an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.35 per share (4.05) and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.35 per share (0), in total SEK 8.70 per share with record date 8 May 2024.

Board of Directors, auditor and fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Anna Carmo e Silva, Annika Dalsvall, Per Fyrenius, Björn Lenander and Tomas Torlöf as ordinary Board members and to elect Kristina Nilsson and Torbjörn Johansson as new members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and to re-elect Tomas Torlöf as Chairman of the Board. Steven Buesing declined re-election.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect PwC as the company's accounting firm with Andreas Skogh as auditor in charge for the period until the end of the next AGM.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the AGM resolved to increase the annual fee to SEK 395,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 195,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM and not employed by the company. In addition, remuneration to members of the Audit Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 80,000 to the Chairman and SEK 45,000 to each member. In addition, the Nomination Committee proposes a total fee to the planned Sustainability Committee of SEK 100,000, of which SEK 50,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Committee and the remainder shall be divided equally between the other members. Fees to the company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the remuneration report presented by the Board of Directors.

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

