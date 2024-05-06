The "Global Fogging Machines Market Outlook Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fogging Machines Market was valued at USD 7.88 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 13.13 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 8.88%.

The global fogging machines market is fragmented due to the presence of local and international market players. The market competition is based solely on features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The most strategic approaches in the fogging machines market also include quality of operation, user-friendliness, terms of guarantee, technological innovations, and price and mode of distribution. Further, Curtis Dyna-Fog, IGEBA, Vectorfog, pulsFOG, and PESTWORKER are leading global fogging machine market vendors.

MARKET TRENDS OPPORTUNITIES

High Demand for Electrostatic Fogging

The global demand for electrostatic foggers has witnessed a remarkable surge in the fogging machines market in recent years, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore the efficiency and versatility of this advanced technology. Electrostatic foggers utilize a unique mechanism, employing charged particles to create a fine mist of disinfectant or pesticide.

This technology has garnered substantial attention and adoption across various industries, ranging from healthcare and education to agriculture and manufacturing. The overarching theme of efficient disinfection and the ability to provide uniform coverage reduce chemical usage positions make the electrostatic foggers a compelling solution for contemporary hygiene and safety challenges.

Increasing Demand in the Agriculture Industry

Agriculture has been a significant demand driver for fogging machines in the past decade. As a major contributor to the GDP of developed and developing economies, factors like sanitation, hygiene, and pest control in the agricultural industry have assumed major importance. The increasing production of vegetables, fruits, cash crops, and whole grains has propelled the adoption and usage of equipment like fogging machines, which are utilized widely to maintain the health and protection of crops and other agricultural facilities with a high level of effectiveness. It is also estimated that the global potential loss due to pests in the agricultural industry is about 50% in wheat and roughly 80% in cotton production. Thus, protecting the crops with equipment like fogging machines is essential to prevent losses due to pest damage.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Safety Concerns and Stringent Guidelines

The application of fogging machines is highly restricted by national and international guidelines, especially following the impact of the pandemic in 2020, where the regulations were made more stringent. As a best practice to counter the pandemic, the CDC approved a disinfection process that utilizes only EPA-approved chemicals to reduce the risks associated with the virus.

The approved list of cleaning agents known as the EPA 'List N' was believed to be more effective in eradicating the virus. Thus, fogging a surface area with a disinfectant that meets the regulation can violate federal law. Further, the improper application of disinfectants can also lead to a false sense of security, thereby increasing health hazards.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE

The global fogging machines market by type is segmented into thermal fogging, cold fogging, and electrostatic fogging. The thermal fogging segment holds the largest market share and is expected to pose an absolute growth of over 63% during the forecast period. With major applications in vector control, disinfection, stored product control, plant protection, and potato sprout control, the significance of the thermal fogging technique is expected to remain relevant throughout the forecast period.

Thermal foggers have a significant edge over cold foggers owing to their low insecticide concentration use, low energy, and treatment of the same area in less time than ULV cold foggers. Furthermore, electrostatic fogging is a comparatively new technique, as electrostatic foggers have only started to penetrate the market in the past two years. However, they tend to face a massive threat from conventional electrostatic sprayers owing to their established market.

INSIGHT BY POWER SOURCE

The global fogging machines market by power source is segmented as cordless and corded. The cordless segment dominated the international market in 2023. The ease of operation, convenience level, and flexibility to disinfect hard-to-reach areas drive the cordless segment's market. Thermal foggers are the primary demand drivers in this segment, as established players in the fogging machines market offer thermal foggers that utilize propane, butane, or other fuels for operation. They are also available in lightweight versions for residential purposes, making the product more versatile for numerous indoor and outdoor applications. Furthermore, the Li-ion battery innovations are expected to be a game-changer that can shape the adoption dynamics in the battery-operated foggers market.

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION

The offline segment dominated the global fogging machines market in 2023 and will likely continue the trend during the forecast period. Fogger machines are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, dealerships, distributors, and significant hypermarkets that have a cleaning disinfectant equipment range. The distribution environment is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. B2B commerce is witnessing increasing expectations associated mainly with B2C, such as transparent pricing, communities, and social connections.

Offline distribution through dealers and distributors mostly has an edge over certain counterfeit products from unauthorized sellers in the e-commerce space. The varying end-user dynamics and specifications for treating a controlled environment require a demo before purchase, which further signifies the importance of offline distribution for such expensive disinfection equipment.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The global fogging machines market by end-user is segmented into commercial, contract cleaners, and residential. The commercial segment dominated the market and is further sub-segmented into agriculture, food beverage, healthcare, hospitality, public municipality, automotive manufacturing, retail, pharmaceutical, and others. The rising number of commercial facilities such as shopping malls, retail outlets, hotels, and offices will likely drive the fogger machine market during the predicted period.

The significant areas of application of fogging machines in commercial spaces revolve around sanitization, removal of molds, and mosquito and pest control. Thus, with the increasing demand for hygienic surroundings among end-users, the demand for fogging machines is also expected to grow during the forecast period. Further, SM BURE, Curtis Dyna-Fog, pulsFOG, and IGEBA are some of the key players in the commercial fogging machines market with consistent innovations through R&D.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global fogging machines market, accounting for over 27% of the worldwide share in 2023. The expansion of commercial spaces and the demand for residential low-duty foggers are primarily driving the market in the region. Moreover, the stringent healthcare laws in the U.S. are also fueling the demand for foggers in medical facilities.

Furthermore, the growth of the fogging machines market in Europe is mainly supported by increased business investments, new office construction and other commercial spaces, government spending on infrastructure and transportation, and growth in hospitality, supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region. However, political uncertainties arising in Europe after the Brexit negotiations adversely impact the region's economic growth. They may lower the demand for professional cleaning and sanitation services and equipment during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

Curtis Dyna-Fog

IGEBA Geratebau

Vectorfog

pulsFOG

PestWorker

Other Prominent Vendors

Dolphy India

Airofog Machinery

Vimal Industries

Fogmaster Corporation

Idealin Fogging Systems

IndoSurgicals

Skan

SM BURE

Tomahawk Power

B&G Cleaning Systems

HSC ULV Fogger and Disinfection Machinery

Createch USA

Nine Group

Qingdao Saintfine Environmental Technology

Neptune Fairdeal Products

KisanKraft

Scintex

XPOWER

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

White Fog

Disinfect Fog

Streamline Systems

Agro Technic

Dr. Odin

Swansoft Machinery

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities Trends

High Demand for Electrostatic Fogging

Rising Demand for Vector Control

Growing Public Awareness for Hygiene Sanitation

Market Growth Enablers

Increased Demand in Agriculture Industry

Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Fogging Machines

Technological Advances

Market Restraints

Safety Concerns and Stringent Guidelines

Low Penetration in Developing Economies

Availability of Alternative Pest Control Disinfection Techniques

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Type

Thermal Fogging

Cold Fogging

Electrostatic Fogging

Segmentation by Power Source

Cordless

Corded

Segmentation by Cordless

Fuel

Battery

Segmentation by Distribution

Online

Offline

Segmentation by End-user

Commercial

Contract Cleaners

Residential

Segmentation by Commercial

Agriculture

Food Beverage

Healthcare

Hospitality

Public Municipality

Automotive Manufacturing

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it1yh3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506067244/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900