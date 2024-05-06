DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING 2024, MAY 6

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING 2024, MAY 6 06-May-2024 / 19:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, May 6th, 2024 ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, which was held today under the chairmanship of Nordine Hachemi, adopted all of the proposed resolutions and in particular the ninth resolution concerning the renewal of Nordine Hachemi's term of office as Director for a period of three years. Following the adoption of the twelfth resolution, today's General Meeting also appointed Mr Yves PERRIER as a new independent director of the Company. At the close of the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed Mr Nordine Hachemi as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for the duration of his directorship. In addition, Mr Yves Gabriel having expressed his wish to resign as a director of the company at the close of today's General Meeting, the Board of Directors took note of this resignation and co-opted Ms Isabelle Bordry as a new independent director. The members of the Board warmly thanked Mr Yves Gabriel for his commitment and contribution to the company throughout his years on the Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad SA This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 55 years, Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, Kaufman & Broad is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2024, with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

