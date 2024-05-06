Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 18, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 29 April 2024 and 3 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 338,244 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily

volume (number of

shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Total daily

transaction value

(SEK): 29 April 2024 95,659 299.2308 28,624,119.10 30 April 2024 59,252 300.3904 17,798,731.98 2 May 2024 89,365 296.0365 26,455,301.82 3 May 2024 93,968 302.9461 28,467,239.12 Total accumulated over week 18/2024 338,244 299.6221 101,345,392.03 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 736,778 297.2848 219,032,875.57

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 3 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,245,048,412 881,555 1,245,929,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 61,211,607 - 61,211,607 Number of outstanding shares 1,183,836,805 881,555 1,184,718,360

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

