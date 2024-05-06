GrowthZone AMS Announces Paul Plaia III as New CEO

Plaia contributes extensive leadership experience in the association software industry.

NISSWA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / GrowthZone AMS, a leading provider of association management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Plaia III as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With an extensive technology and business leadership background, Plaia is poised to guide GrowthZone into a new era of innovation and customer-focused growth.

GrowthZone AMS CEO

Paul Plaia III brings nearly 30 years of experience in the software and technology industry, with a proven track record of leadership, strategic vision, and successful business development. Paul's diverse experience encompasses GTM, product development, customer success, and operational efficiency, with a purpose-driven mission and servant leadership at his core.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Plaia III as our new CEO," said Lisa Barnett, outgoing CEO of GrowthZone. "His customer-driven leadership style and strategic approach align perfectly with GrowthZone's mission to provide exceptional solutions and value to our customers as their technology partner. We look forward to seeing the impact Paul will have on our customers' success and the organization's growth."

In his new role, Plaia will be responsible for leading the company's strategic direction, driving innovation, and expanding GrowthZone's market presence. Paul will work closely with our customers and staff to ensure that the company's vision aligns with the evolving needs of associations, chambers of commerce, and membership-based organizations.

"I am excited to join GrowthZone and to serve our customers and mission-driven team," said Paul Plaia III. "GrowthZone has an amazing track record for providing robust and user-friendly solutions to associations and chambers, and I look forward to building on this foundation to deliver even more value to our customers and the marketplace."

Plaia joins GrowthZone with a wealth of nonprofit software experience, serving in various executive roles where he played a pivotal role in driving growth; highlights include:

CEO at FrontStream, a SaaS and payment processing provider that helps good happen for over 20,000 nonprofits and socially-minded companies.

Founder of GoMembers in 1996, a provider of nonprofit management software and one of the original AMS platforms. Paul served as the CEO during his tenure.

CRO at MemberClicks, a software provider to small staff associations and chambers.

About GrowthZone

GrowthZone, a market leader in providing association management software, helps associations and chambers of commerce streamline operations, enhance member engagement, and drive growth. With a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of associations across various industries, GrowthZone empowers organizations to thrive and achieve their goals.

###

Contact Information

John Cook

Executive Vice President of Marketing

john.cook@growthzone.com

218-825-9200

SOURCE: GrowthZone

View the original press release on newswire.com.