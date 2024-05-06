Southwire Recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the Fifth Year in a Row

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Southwire

Southwire is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company for the fifth year in a row. The company has also been recognized as a Gold Standard Winner, which honors organizations that have been recognized for four or more years.

Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

"At Southwire, we're committed to being an employer of choice and creating value in all that we do," said Fernando Esquivel, Southwire's executive vice president and chief People & Culture officer. "Being named as a US Best Managed Company for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members - The People Behind the Power - and our four key values of empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion."

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

"Across the organization, we unite in a high-performing, inclusive culture that empowers us to deliver sustainable solutions and drive continuous improvement for our future," said Chris Grant, Southwire's chief Strategy officer. "We continue to be guided by strict ethical standards, environmental stewardship and a focus on Giving Back to the local community, and these commitments, along with our strategic growth, have undoubtedly brought us to where we are today and contributed to this tremendous honor."

