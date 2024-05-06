Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a division of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced it has been awarded a clean technology grant from Alberta Innovates Hydrogen Centre of Excellence to support the development of a new Type 4 700 bar hydrogen cylinder.

Luxfer will use the Alberta Innovates grant to develop a polymer-lined high pressure hydrogen cylinder that reduces the number of components and amount of time to manufacture while also having the capability of storing gaseous pressure up to 700 bar (10,000 psi). The development work will take place in Luxfer's Calgary, Alberta, facility.

This next-generation Type 4 hydrogen cylinder will play a crucial role in growth markets requiring lightweight, high-volume hydrogen storage solutions such as fuel cell transit buses, heavy-duty trucks, vans, bulk gas transport, boats, and trains.

Howard Mead, Vice President and General Manager of Luxfer Composite, said, "Luxfer is excited to partner with Alberta Innovates on our next-generation Type 4 hydrogen cylinder development. This investment helps Luxfer demonstrate its commitment to innovative methods for hydrogen storage as well as to promote environmental sustainability."

Luxfer Gas Cylinders designs and manufactures Type 3 and Type 4 high pressure hydrogen cylinders for zero-emission fuel cell vehicles and compressed natural gas cylinders for low-emission vehicles. Cylinders manufactured by Luxfer are distributed internationally to integrators throughout the alternative fuel industry.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Gas Cylinders is a leading manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders. More than 70 million Luxfer cylinders in service around the world have an exemplary record for dependability and safety in a variety of applications, including firefighter and first-responder life support, medical, fire extinguishers, alternative fuel, specialty gas, beverage, aerospace, inflation, SCUBA and performance racing.

An operating company of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR), Luxfer Gas Cylinders is based in Riverside, California, and has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., England, Canada, and China.

