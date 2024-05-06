Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), a leading hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing ("eVTOL") aircraft developer, announced today that the Company will participate in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Horizon Aircraft's management team will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting with Horizon Aircraft's management, please contact Horizon Aircraft's Investor Relations at HorizonAircraft@mzgroup.us.

For more information about the conference, please contact your EF Hutton representative or visit the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference website here.

To access Horizon Aircraft's latest investor presentation, please click here.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

