Central City and Black Hawk, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - GS Mining Company LLC, An operating gold mining and milling company, will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Franklin Levy, Managing Director, will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the GS Mining Company LLC management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About GS Mining Company LLC

The Company's gold mining operations are based in the Central City/ Black Hawk region of Colorado. Gold was discovered there in 1859 and by 1900 National Geographic referred to this area as, "The Richest Square Mile on Earth". A local geologist opined that the "old timers" only removed about fifteen percent of the available gold leaving millions of ounces within reach. The Company is rehabilitating and operating four mines and two mills. It has access to fifty underground acres of proven gold veins and has already produced free gold and gold concentrates. Given the current trend in gold prices, the Company believes this will be a highly profitable enterprise.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

For further information:

Franklin Levy

Managing Director

702-403-0510

franklin@gsminingholdings.com

Source: GS Mining Company LLC

SOURCE: EF Hutton