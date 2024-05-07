Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy to Present May 9 at the Emerging Growth Conference

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Mr. Cash will present an update on Lost Creek production operations and build-out of our Shirley Basin Project.

Mr. Cash is presenting Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 12:35 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please register to ensure you are able to attend the Conference and to receive updates that are released. Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658202&tp_key=3a47c30b43&sti=urg. If you wish to submit questions for Mr. Cash to answer if time permits, please do so by submitting in advance at Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

If you are unable to join Ur-Energy's presentation, an archived webcast will be available on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference or at EmergingGrowth.com.

The Emerging Growth Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, and execution. Its audience potentially includes thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President

720-981-4588 (ext. 303)

John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

