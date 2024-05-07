CSIOS Corporation: CSIOS VP of Cyberspace Operations Honored by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

CSIOS Corporation's Vice President of Cyberspace Operations, Mr. Clinton Hackney, was recognized by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards®.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / CSIOS Corporation's Vice President of Cyberspace Operations, Mr. Clinton Hackney, was recognized as the 2024 Continuous Improvement and Optimization Expert of the Year by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards®.





The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

"Clint is a leader, a mentor, a role model and, most importantly, a friend to many of us at CSIOS. I am honored to work with him and see how he patiently, persistently, and professionally sets the example for our cyber operators," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "We are very proud of Clint. This recognition illustrates the passion he places on provisioning the best cybersecurity services to our U.S. Federal customers."

"We congratulate Mr. Hackney on being recognized as an award winner in the Continuous Improvement and Optimization Expert of the Year category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Clint's achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

Details about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards® and the list of 2024 finalists and winners are available at https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2024-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/.

