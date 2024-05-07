Anzeige
07.05.2024 | 03:02
CSIOS Corporation: Team CSIOS Honored by Cyber Defense Magazine With 3 Global InfoSec Awards

CSIOS Corporation honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with 3 Global InfoSec Awards®.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / CSIOS Corporation announced today that it was honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with three 2024 Cyber InfoSec Awards® including: Cutting Edge Chief Executive Officer (Mr. Cesar Pie), Market Leader Continuous Improvement and Optimization Expert (Mr. Clinton Hackney), and Most Innovative Defensive Cyberspace Operations Team.

This year, the InfoSec Awards® ceremony took place at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California, during the RSA Conference 2024. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.

"With thousands of cyber defense companies boasting their best executives, teams, and InfoSec products and services, we are pleased to be recognized as having won three coveted InfoSec Awards for 2024," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation.

Mr. Clinton Hackney, Vice President of Cyberspace Operations, also commented, "We are deeply honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine. I would like to congratulate all winners, finalists, and everyone who participated, mentored, judged, and supported this event."

Details about the InfoSec Awards® and the list of 2024 winners are available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

More Information:

For information regarding this news release, please contact: News@csioscorp.com

For information regarding our services and partnerships, please contact: BD@csioscorp.com

For information regarding employment opportunities with CSIOS, please contact: Careers@csioscorp.com

Contact Information

Josue Ayala
Chief Human Resources Officer
josue.ayala@csioscorp.com
(732) 710-5854

SOURCE: CSIOS Corporation

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
