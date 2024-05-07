Community Associates and Modern Press: San Diego-Based Park Mental Health Facility Offers Patients Opportunity to Regain Control, Reclaim Their Lives

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Park Mental Health's comprehensive, individualized treatment plans help its clients return to or create productive, content and healthy lives by offering a range of treatment services to those struggling with OCD, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. By the time individuals arrive for mental health treatment at Park Mental Health in San Diego, they are often defeated. Without a sense of control, it's easy to get lost.









Its staff often discusses with patients the difference between internal versus external loss of control. This provides an opportunity to empower individuals to find control within themselves so they can move forward in certain areas of their lives.

Often times, clients end up at Park Mental Health due to a boundary a parent has set that they are no longer able to live at home, leaving treatment as the only option.

"In this sense, they often feel out of control of their lives so the team helps clients see where they have control within their lack of control," said Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers.

She said the ultimate goal is to build motivation for care and choice in their recovery and Iives.

"Some things are truly out of their control, such as biological illnesses, but what is inside our control is the choice to get help and follow recommendations towards healing. Better treatment outcomes come from clients willing to accept their way has not worked thus far and therefore are willing to follow recommendations from medical professionals."

Control plays a significant role in mental health and its recovery. Substance use and addiction can contribute to the development of mental illness.

"Lack of control or power is the reason addiction exists and the solution to gain control is to work a program of recovery through the 12 steps, including therapy, psychiatry and more," Weathers said.

Regaining a sense of control over one's life and circumstances is essential for an individual's mental well-being, with personal influence over thoughts, emotions and actions contributing to a greater sense of agency and empowerment.

Having little control over circumstances or outcomes can create the experience of heightened stress responses and feelings of helplessness. However, individuals who feel in control are more likely to use adaptive coping strategies, including problem-solving and social support, which can help with stress and promote resilience.

Autonomy and self-determination are linked to control and are fundamental psychological needs associated with better psychological well-being. In the context of mental health recovery, regaining a sense of control can empower individuals to take an active role in their treatment and ultimately reclaim their lives.

