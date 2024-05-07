Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Appoints Nadine Hoehne to The Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that Nadine Hoehne has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately.

Ms. Hoehne is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, with a B.A. in Political Science and International Relations. Ms. Hoehne is a relationship builder with over 20 years experience in advancing major projects in a variety of industries including the forestry, mining, energy, and transportation sectors.

Ms. Hoehne has a rare and important skill set that allows collaboration between Indigenous leadership, communities, senior levels of provincial and federal government, and industry proponents to develop relationships that not only respect Indigenous title and rights, but also find creative solutions that produce positive outcomes for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike.

Ms. Hoehne experience in major projects ranges from large electrical generation, transmission and distribution, major mine expansions, oil and gas development, and more recently renewable energy, including BC's first photovoltaic solar facility to be located on reclaimed tailings within Teck's HVC mine site. Ms. Hoehne is an Indigenous Title Implementation Specialist and is currently employed with the Nlaka'pamux Nation Tribal Council (NNTC) based in Lytton, BC. Ms. Hoehne will join Gold Mountain as an independent director and member of the audit committee, while also overseeing the build out of strategic planning, recovery and expansion.

Gold Mountain also wishes to announce that Keith Minty has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The company would like to thank Mr. Minty for his time with the company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver production, exploration and development company focused on the development of the Elk Gold Mine, a producing mine located 57 kilometers from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca .

For more information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

Ronald Woo, CEO

Email: IR@gold-mountain.ca

Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine_

Forward Looking Statements

This includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information relating to statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp

