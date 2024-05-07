Groundbreaking Catalyst Innovation by NanosTech Researchers, a Potential Game-Changer for the Energy Industry, Published in Science

In 2015, NanosTech's researchers laid the groundwork for understanding cubic molybdenum carbide. Their 2022 study showcased the catalyst's potential in enhancing energy efficiency. Now, in 2024, their latest breakthrough in Science marks a paradigm shift, redefining industry standards.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / NanosTech, a leading innovator in Green Chemistry-based solutions for energy transformation, proudly announces a significant milestone in the evolution of its catalyst-based technologies with the publication of groundbreaking research in the prestigious journal Science. Titled "An active, stable cubic molybdenum carbide catalyst for the high-temperature reverse water-gas shift reaction," the paper validates NanosTech's work in developing its commercial applications for this and its similar catalysts for the energy transition market.

The journey toward this remarkable achievement traces back to the early collaborative efforts of esteemed researchers Milad Ahmadi Khoshooei, Pedro Pereira-Almao, and Gerardo Vitale at the University of Calgary. Their pioneering studies published in "Science Direct," titled "Synthesis of nanocrystalline molybdenum carbide materials" in 2015 and "Molybdenum carbide nanocatalyst for activation of water and hydrogen towards the upgrading of low-quality hydrocarbons" in 2022, laid the groundwork for understanding the stable structure of cubic molybdenum carbide.

Continuing this legacy, in 2022, Milad Ahmadi Khoshooei further advanced the research alongside a distinguished team at Northwestern University while Pedro Pereira-Almao and Gerardo Vitale spearheaded commercialization efforts at NanosTech, a spin-off of the University of Calgary. The company has evolved these research principles and has been dedicated to harnessing them in its catalyst technologies for real-world applications.

"Our team's atomic-level understanding of molecules empowers us to engineer highly tailored solutions," explains Pedro Pereira-Almao, co-founder of NanosTech.

NanosTech's catalyst solutions are poised to revolutionize energy production, facilitating the transition from conventional fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives such as hydrogen or synthetic fuels. "These solutions enable energy producers to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimize performance across various sectors, ultimately improving the Energy Returned on Energy Invested (ERoEI)," says Myles McGovern, NanosTech's CEO.

By leveraging Green Chemistry principles, NanosTech is committed to driving positive change in the energy industry and beyond.

For more information on NanosTech's innovative catalysts and patented process technologies, visit Nanos.Tech.

Contact Information

Naomi Pereira

Executive Vice President

naomi@nanos.tech

4036805712

SOURCE: NanosTech

View the original press release on newswire.com.