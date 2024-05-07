EQS-News: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2024 financial results Q1 revenue above mid-point of guidance; non-GAAP profitability in line with guidance

$53 million sequential improvement in GAAP operating cash flow Huntsville, Alabama, USA. - May 06, 2024 - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) ("ADTRAN Holdings" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024. GAAP gross margin for the first quarter was 31.9%, compared to 34.8% in Q4 2023 and 27.1% in the year-ago quarter, representing an improvement of 484 basis points ("bps") year-over-year but a decrease of 285 bps quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year improvement primarily resulted from lower purchasing and transportation costs, as well as lower acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments. The sequential margin decline is primarily due to $8.8 million of inventory charges related to a strategy shift as part of our Business Efficiency Program. Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter was 41.6% compared to 41.9% in Q4 2023 and 37.3% in the year-ago quarter representing a decline of 33 bps sequentially and an improvement of 429 bps year-over-year. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was negative 150.2%, primarily driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge . Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was negative 3.9%, which was within the guidance range of between -7% and 0% of revenues. Non-GAAP operating margin was negatively impacted by an unfavorable currency rate development and seasonal effects in the first quarter. GAAP net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2024, including the above mentioned impairment charge, was $324.6 million. Diluted loss per share attributable to the Company for the first quarter was $4.12. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million. Non-GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company for the first quarter was $0.02. ADTRAN Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "First quarter revenue and profitability came in as expected, with the weakness still impacting our results. However, we were pleased with the continued momentum in our customer win rate which was bolstered by the ongoing expansion of our Mosaic One platform. As we continued to execute on our business efficiency program , we were able to reduce inventory and significantly improve our operating cashflow while maintaining our diligence in gaining market share during this pivotal time in our industry. We believe that as markets return to normal, our continued focus on these measures, will lead to sustainable margin expansions and shareholder value creation in the mid-term." The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Tuesday, May 07, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. The Company will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at investors.adtran.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event "ADTRAN Holdings Releases 1st Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call", and click on the webcast link. An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com . Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenues; ADTRAN Holdings' expected future customer win rate and expansion of its Mosaic One platform; the ability of ADTRAN Holdings' ability to continue to effectively implement the Business Efficiency Program; the impact of the foregoing measures on margin expansion and shareholder value creation; and ADTRAN Holdings' strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "may," "could" and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management's best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings' ability to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as ongoing tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings' customers; (iii) risks and uncertainties relating to the recent restatements of our previously issued consolidated financial statements and ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (iv) our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit facility; (v) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vi) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings' public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and risks to be disclosed in its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024. Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other expense, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies. About Adtran ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran , LinkedIn and Twitter . Published by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. www.adtran.com For media Gareth Spence +44 1904 699 358 public.relations@adtran.com For investors Steven Williams +49 89 890 665 918 investor@adtran.com Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,757 $ 87,167 Accounts receivable, net 187,554 216,445 Other receivables 12,116 17,450 Income tax receivable 8,717 7,933 Inventory, net 322,147 362,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,667 45,566 Total Current Assets 696,958 736,856 Property, plant and equipment, net 126,969 123,020 Deferred tax assets 25,421 25,787 Goodwill 55,129 353,415 Intangibles, net 306,448 327,985 Other non-current assets 87,729 87,706 Long-term investments 29,252 27,743 Total Assets $ 1,327,906 $ 1,682,512 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 159,083 $ 162,922 Unearned revenue 55,124 46,731 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,404 37,607 Accrued wages and benefits 25,869 27,030 Income tax payable, net 6,266 5,221 Total Current Liabilities 282,746 279,511 Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding 195,000 195,000 Deferred tax liabilities 15,414 35,655 Non-current unearned revenue 22,884 25,109 Non-current pension liability 11,692 12,543 Deferred compensation liability 29,709 29,039 Non-current lease obligations 27,668 31,420 Other non-current liabilities 35,375 28,657 Total Liabilities 620,488 636,934 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 441,635 451,756 Equity Common stock 791 790 Additional paid-in capital 798,897 795,304 Accumulated other comprehensive income 29,656 47,461 Retained deficit (558,363 ) (243,908 ) Treasury stock (5,198 ) (5,825 ) Total Equity 265,783 593,822 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,327,906 $ 1,682,512 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Network Solutions $ 181,273 $ 282,418 Services & Support 44,900 41,494 Total Revenue 226,173 323,912 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 126,326 219,130 Network Solutions - inventory write-down 8,782 - Services & Support 18,810 16,974 Total Cost of Revenue 153,918 236,104 Gross Profit 72,255 87,808 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,100 67,397 Research and development expenses 60,251 70,143 Goodwill impairment 292,583 - Operating Loss (339,679 ) (49,732 ) Interest and dividend income 397 304 Interest expense (4,598 ) (3,287 ) Net investment gain 2,253 1,252 Other income (expense), net 1,310 (303 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (340,317 ) (51,766 ) Income tax benefit 18,647 11,313 Net Loss $ (321,670 ) $ (40,453 ) Less: Net Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2,880 (370 ) Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (324,550 ) $ (40,083 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 78,814 78,358 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 78,814 78,358 Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (4.12 ) $ (0.51 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (4.12 ) $ (0.51 ) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (321,670 ) $ (40,453 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,528 33,402 Goodwill impairment 292,583 - Amortization of debt issuance cost 1,013 146 Gain on investments, net (2,621 ) (3,154 ) Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 150 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,957 3,812 Deferred income taxes (19,738 ) (24,019 ) Other, net 545 (1 ) Inventory write down 8,782 - Inventory reserves (17,247 ) 16,051 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 26,002 17,658 Other receivables 5,606 1,980 Income taxes receivable, net (1,296 ) - Inventory 49,514 (2,764 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (15,888 ) 1,118 Accounts payable (4,236 ) (40,367 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,459 6,349 Income taxes payable, net 1,155 10,316 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 36,598 (19,926 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,374 ) (8,439 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 873 930 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (44 ) (516 ) Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable - 1,231 Net cash used in investing activities (12,545 ) (6,794 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (176 ) (6,258 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 219 58 Dividend payments - (7,076 ) Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement 30,231 - Repayments on receivables purchase agreement (32,437 ) - Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements - 138,236 Repayment of revolving credit agreements - (43,464 ) Payment of redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest (5 ) (1,176 ) Payment of debt issuance cost (1,994 ) - Repayment of notes payable - (24,692 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,162 ) 55,628 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,891 28,908 Effect of exchange rate changes (301 ) (1,095 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 87,167 108,644 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 106,757 $ 136,457 Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities: Cash paid for interest $ 5,243 $ 1,610 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,315 $ 1,251 Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases $ 2,384 $ 4,057 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 842 $ 486 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,689 $ 4,354 Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 March 31,

2023 Total Revenue $ 226,173 $ 225,479 $ 323,912 Cost of Revenue $ 153,918 $ 147,014 $ 236,104 Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1) (10,177 ) (10,048 ) (32,578 ) Stock-based compensation expense (275 ) (440 ) (240 ) Restructuring expenses(2) (11,247 ) (5,517 ) (76 ) Integration expenses(3) (35 ) 39 - Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 132,184 $ 131,048 $ 203,210 Gross Profit $ 72,255 $ 78,465 $ 87,808 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 93,989 $ 94,431 $ 120,702 Gross Margin 31.9 % 34.8 % 27.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 41.6 % 41.9 % 37.3 % (1)Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2)Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.8M incurred as a result of a strategic shift in certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be substantially completed in late 2024. (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Operating Expenses $ 411,934 $ 116,080 $ 137,540 Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (4,881 ) (1) (4,150 ) (7) (4,584 ) (11) Stock-based compensation expense (3,447 ) (2) (3,181 ) (8) (3,458 ) (12) Restructuring expenses (5,862 ) (3) (7,859 ) (9) (2,361 ) (13) Integration expenses (480 ) (4) (1,928 ) (10) (849 ) (14) Deferred compensation adjustments(5) (1,940 ) (1,324 ) (394 ) Goodwill impairment (292,583 ) (6) - - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 102,741 $ 97,638 $ 125,894 (1)Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (2) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (3) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (4) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes legal and advisory fees totaling $0.1 million related primarily to the DPLTA proceedings that are recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Includes expenses totaling $0.4 million related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE of which $0.4 million are included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million are included in research and development expenses. The transformation bonus expense of $0.4 million includes $0.2 million of stock compensation expense. (5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (6) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments. (7)Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (8) $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (9) $4.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (10) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes legal and advisory fees totaling $1.2 million related to a contemplated capital raise transaction that are recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Includes expenses totaling $0.4 million related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE of which $0.4 million are included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million are included in research and development expenses. The integration bonus expense of $0.4 million includes $0.2 million of stock compensation expense. Additionally, includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA. (11)Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (12) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (13) $2.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (14) $0.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at ADTRAN Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Operating Loss $ (339,679 ) $ (37,615 ) $ (49,732 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1) 15,058 14,198 37,162 Stock-based compensation expense 3,722 3,621 3,698 Restructuring expenses(2) 17,110 13,376 2,437 Integration expenses(3) 514 1,890 849 Deferred compensation adjustments(4) 1,940 1,324 394 Goodwill impairment(5) 292,583 - - Non-GAAP Operating Loss $ (8,752 ) $ (3,206 ) $ (5,192 ) (1)Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2)Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.8M incurred as a result of a strategic shift in certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be completed in late 2024. (3)Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Additionally, includes legal and advisory fees relating to a contemplated capital raise transactions as part of the integration. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Interest and dividend income $ 397 $ 1,157 $ 304 Interest expense (4,598 ) (4,441 ) (3,287 ) Net investment gain 2,253 1,683 1,252 Other income (expense), net 1,310 (3,448 ) (303 ) Total Other Expense $ (638 ) $ (5,049 ) $ (2,034 ) Deferred compensation adjustments (1) (2,439 ) (1,590 ) (1,250 ) Pension expense (2) 7 6 7 Non-GAAP Other Expense $ (3,070 ) $ (6,633 ) $ (3,277 )

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation ofNet Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Non-GAAP Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (324,550 ) $ (109,945 ) $ (40,083 ) Plus: Net Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1) 2,880 2,919 (370 ) Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (321,670 ) $ (107,026 ) $ (40,453 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 15,058 14,198 37,162 Stock-based compensation expense 3,722 3,621 3,698 Deferred compensation adjustments (2) (499 ) (267 ) (856 ) Pension adjustments (3) 7 6 7 Restructuring expenses 17,110 13,376 2,437 Integration expenses 514 1,890 849 Goodwill impairment 292,583 - - Tax effect of adjustments to net loss (5,614 ) (8,735 ) (12,307 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest $ 1,211 $ (82,937 ) $ (9,463 ) Less: Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) 2,880 2,919 1,159 Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (1,669 ) $ (85,856 ) $ (10,622 ) GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ 2,880 $ 2,919 $ (370 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments - - 1,457 Restructuring expenses - - 29 Integration expenses - - 6 Stock-based compensation expense - - 37 Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ 2,880 $ 2,919 $ 1,159 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 78,814 78,530 78,358 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 78,814 78,530 78,358 Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (4.12 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (0.51 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (4.12 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (0.51 ) Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN - basic $ (0.02 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.14 ) Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.14 ) (1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks SE pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA. (2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 36,598 $ (16,290 ) $ (19,926 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,374 ) (9,447 ) (8,439 ) Free cash flow $ 23,224 $ (25,737 ) $ (28,365 )



