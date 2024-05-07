Logistics companies around the world are in a tight spot. On the one hand, they have to meet the climate targets set by governments, while on the other, e-commerce continues to drive growth in the delivery market. Stellar Market Research has calculated that this sector will likely grow from USD 486.47 billion in 2023 to USD 648.84 billion by the end of the decade. The consequences are clearly defined. The industry needs more delivery vehicles on the roads, which will drive emissions even higher. Hydrogen innovator First Hydrogen offers the solution with its hydrogen fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles. After successfully completing the first test runs with renowned fleet operators in the UK, multinational logistics companies are now throwing their hats into the ring.

