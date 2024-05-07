Hour One's Gen-AI Video Platform Pioneers Cinematic Avatars With Latest Release: LinkedIn's Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Interviews His Digital Twin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Hour One, a pioneering force in AI-driven content strategy, celebrates a significant milestone as it announces its cinematic avatar availability on the groundbreaking generative AI (Gen-AI) video platform for managing enterprises' daily content workflows. This momentous occasion coincides with LinkedIn's Co-Founder Reid Hoffman's hyper-realistic interview with his Hour One cinematic avatar, marking a bold step forward in the realm of AI innovation and enterprise connectivity.

AI Avatar vs Real

AI Avatar vs Real

Empowering enterprises worldwide, Hour One's user-friendly platform has revolutionized video content creation workflows and customer engagement to be used across various enterprise departments, including Sales teams, Product Marketing, Learning and Development, and Customer Care.

In a landmark move, LinkedIn's esteemed Co-founder Reid Hoffman, renowned for his affiliations with LinkedIn, Microsoft, and OpenAI, joined with his avatar to the ranks of Hour One's distinguished list of avatars. His subsequent interview with his AI counterpart underscores the mainstream adoption of AI Avatar technology and its transformative potential in reshaping digital interactions and business communications.

"We lead by example," says Oren Aharon, CEO of Hour One. "We can honestly say that we use Gen-AI workflows in both our platform's development and everyday operations which reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. Reid Hoffman's video highlights the advantages of Gen-AI for enterprises, and we take pride in showcasing this latest technology with our 2,000th customer."

Hour One's avatars offer superior virtual personas for immersive, cinematic storytelling which are leveraged by top enterprises worldwide today. With a focus on enhancing user experience and expanding creative possibilities, the company has also recently introduced a day-to-day content creation workflow, empowering users to customize videos effortlessly.

The Hour One hyper-realistic avatar is built using unique cloud infrastructure that enables cinematic and TV Ad quality creation. The cloud infrastructure combines Gen-AI inference and 3D rendering which are critical for the creation of high-quality, customer-facing powerful experiences. The cloud infrastructure is built on top of AWS, GCP, and Azure clouds, utilizing Nvidia and Intel GPUs, creating unparalleled flexibility and unmatched cost efficiency.

As AI reshapes the landscape of business and technology, Hour One remains steadfast in its dedication to providing cutting-edge Gen-AI solutions tailored for enterprises. These solutions empower companies to flourish in a world increasingly driven by AI innovation.

About Hour One

Hour One is a leading generative AI-driven video content strategy solution, revolutionizing digital engagement and driving business growth through Artificial Intelligence. With core competencies spanning ML-Ops, Gen-AI Research, Cloud Infrastructure, and Video technologies, Hour One is supported by marquee investors like Insight Partners, Galaxy, positioning itself as a formidable contender in the AI market.

Contact Information

Sarah Mehelman

Brand Marketing Manager

sarahmehlman@hourone.ai

Gil Ariel

Chief Growth Officer

gil@hourone.ai

SOURCE: Hour One

View the original press release on newswire.com.